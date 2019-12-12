Yamaha launches one-of-a-kind “Blue Square” showroom: Motorcycles, apparels, accessories and more!

Yamaha, the Japanese bike-maker has unveiled a unique concept-driven showroom, by the name of "Blue Square" in India. The company says that the showroom has been designed in such a way that it propagates the brand's DNA. The showroom contains BLUE-themed interior ambience inside the outlets in addition to a display of varied motorcycles from the brand. Furthermore, on display are accessories, apparels along with genuine spare parts. The company has also employed a record management interface which is going to maintain a digital customer record. Not only this, the customer will be able to download the product brochures by simply scanning the vehicle QR codes.

In the future, technologies like face-scanning systems will be introduced. Yamaha in the coming years will also connect “Dealer Management System” for more effective and on-time communication. The Blue Square dealership will also have a cafe where customers can sit and rewind. Alongside, Blue Streaks which supports in speedy redressal of customer queries will conduct touring programs with the help of a riding advisor. “Blue Square” will further drive Yamaha’s India strategy to build its market for premium motorcycles and scooters in the future. The first official launch was done in Chennai today at Bikerz where the “Blue Square” outlet of size 4000 sq. feet was opened to the public.

Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said during the launch, “We are thankful to our customers for the encouragement they offered us. “Blue Square”, a new initiative from ‘The Call of the Blue’ which is designed to introduce Yamaha’s global excitement and sport will exclusively stand out in customer experiences and we hope our customers will also love to experience it. At the moment when motorcycling scenario is fast growing, there’s a potential requirement of innovating the experiences of buying, servicing and facilitating other motorcycling necessities with the help of an exclusive ambience and comfort. Yamaha’s “Blue Square” will put together an embracing racing spirit of Yamaha where an array of exciting, stylish and sporty two wheelers and accessories will be on offer. The brand will soon embark upon rapid expansion of “Blue Square” across the country. In 2020, the company will work with a target of setting up 100 “Blue Square” outlets. The unique drive from the company will also help to establish a strong connect with the new lifestyle of the motorcycle and scooter audience of the country.”