Yamaha bikes to cost less by upto Rs 2.6 lakh: Here are the motorcycles you can buy at discounted price

Yamaha Motor India has recently slashed the prices if its two high-end bikes YZF-R1 and MT-09. The drop in price comes as a result of the dip in the custom duties by 25 percent. For this reason, Yamaha decided to pass on the benefits to the customers who wish to buy either of the two CBU (Completely Built Up) models. The Yamaha YZF-R1 has received the major price cut of the two and it is now available at the dealerships at Rs 18.1 lakh as against its previous price tag of Rs 20.7 lakh. That said, a buyer can save Rs 2.6 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-09 can now be yours at a price of Rs 9.5 lakh as compared to its earlier price of Rs 10.8 lakh. Hence, if you wish to purchase the Yamaha MT-09, you will save 1.3 lakh than before. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Yamaha YZF-R1 gets its power from 998cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 200 bhp and 112 Nm. The Yamaha MT-09 on the other hand, sources its power from an 847cc, three-cylinder engine linked to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for shedding out 113 bhp of power along with 88 Nm of torque.

The price of the Yamaha MT-09 was seen as one of the prime reasons behind its poor sales in India. Now with a more affordable price, it is expected that the motorcycle will find more buyers and its pricing is now at par with the Triumph Street Triple S. For this reason, the Yamaha here can give a competition to the Street Triple more confidently.

It is not just Yamaha but various other auto manufacturers too, that have slashed the prices of their CBU models after the Government declared a drop in the custom duties for the CBU products. Recently, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has dropped the prices of GSX-R1000R by Rs 2.2 lakh. This brings the price of the motorcycle to Rs 19.8 lakh. BMW Motorrad has also decreased the prices of its S1000RR and the new figure stands at Rs 17.90 lakh, prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.