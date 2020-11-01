Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here’s what all you can order

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India includes a wide range of riding apparels as you can buy T-Shirts, Jackets and more. Moreover, you can also buy merchandise like stickers, key chains along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, Engine Guard, Skid Plate and more.

Nov 01, 2020

 

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. has announced that its range of apparel and accessories is now available on the e-commerce website – Amazon.in. This is the first time in India that Yamaha will be selling its apparel & accessories online. Needless to say, with this latest announcement, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy the company’s range of accessories and apparel for both bikes and scooters in an easy and convenient way through the Amazon India website. Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India includes a wide range of riding apparel as you can buy T-Shirts, Jackets and more. Moreover, you can also buy merchandise like stickers, key chains along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, USB Mobile Charger, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats along with Scooter Guard Set and more.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that the brand is continuously working to strengthen its online presence in the Indian market and the recent announcement is another step in this direction to connect & communicate with Yamaha’s target audience. He adds that recently, Yamaha has started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers and now, Yamaha will be widening its customer reach for attractive riding apparels and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, and thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign.

Check out the range of Yamaha apparel and accessories available on Amazon.in:

CategoryRelated ProductProduct name
HelmetAll ModelsARNIE
HelmetAll ModelsYR8
HelmetAll ModelsAVION
HelmetAll ModelsYR5
HelmetAll ModelsYR2
HelmetAll ModelsYR3
HelmetAll ModelsELMO
HelmetAll ModelsYR1
HelmetAll ModelsYR4
HelmetAll ModelsYR6
HelmetAll ModelsCOSMO
HelmetAll ModelsGENEX
HelmetAll ModelsYR7
HelmetAll ModelsYRF
AccessoriesFZS 25Bike Cover
AccessoriesFZS 25Seat Cover
AccessoriesFZS 25Tank Pad
AccessoriesMT 15Tank Pad
AccessoriesMT 15Seat Cover
AccessoriesMT 15Sticker
AccessoriesMT 15Key Chain
AccessoriesYZF R15 VER 3.0Seat Cover
AccessoriesYZF R15 VER 3.0Tank Pad
AccessoriesFZS-FI/FZ-FiTank Pad
AccessoriesFZS-FI/FZ-FiSeat Cover
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FICool Mesh Seat Cover
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FISeat Cover(Black Color)
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FIWithout Metal Plate Floor Mat
AccessoriesRAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FIWith Metal Plate Floor Mat
AccessoriesFascino 125 FIFloor Mat
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Jacket Blue
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Jacket Black
ApparelAll ModelsRiding Glove
ApparelAll ModelsYamaha Cap
ApparelAll ModelsT-shirts
ApparelMT 15Polo Shirts

