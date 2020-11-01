Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here’s what all you can order

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India includes a wide range of riding apparels as you can buy T-Shirts, Jackets and more. Moreover, you can also buy merchandise like stickers, key chains along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, Engine Guard, Skid Plate and more.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. has announced that its range of apparel and accessories is now available on the e-commerce website – Amazon.in. This is the first time in India that Yamaha will be selling its apparel & accessories online. Needless to say, with this latest announcement, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy the company’s range of accessories and apparel for both bikes and scooters in an easy and convenient way through the Amazon India website. Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India includes a wide range of riding apparel as you can buy T-Shirts, Jackets and more. Moreover, you can also buy merchandise like stickers, key chains along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, USB Mobile Charger, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats along with Scooter Guard Set and more.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that the brand is continuously working to strengthen its online presence in the Indian market and the recent announcement is another step in this direction to connect & communicate with Yamaha’s target audience. He adds that recently, Yamaha has started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers and now, Yamaha will be widening its customer reach for attractive riding apparels and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, and thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign.

Check out the range of Yamaha apparel and accessories available on Amazon.in:

Category Related Product Product name Helmet All Models ARNIE Helmet All Models YR8 Helmet All Models AVION Helmet All Models YR5 Helmet All Models YR2 Helmet All Models YR3 Helmet All Models ELMO Helmet All Models YR1 Helmet All Models YR4 Helmet All Models YR6 Helmet All Models COSMO Helmet All Models GENEX Helmet All Models YR7 Helmet All Models YRF Accessories FZS 25 Bike Cover Accessories FZS 25 Seat Cover Accessories FZS 25 Tank Pad Accessories MT 15 Tank Pad Accessories MT 15 Seat Cover Accessories MT 15 Sticker Accessories MT 15 Key Chain Accessories YZF R15 VER 3.0 Seat Cover Accessories YZF R15 VER 3.0 Tank Pad Accessories FZS-FI/FZ-Fi Tank Pad Accessories FZS-FI/FZ-Fi Seat Cover Accessories RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI Cool Mesh Seat Cover Accessories RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI Seat Cover(Black Color) Accessories RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI Without Metal Plate Floor Mat Accessories RAYZR Street Rally 125 FI / RAYZR 125 FI With Metal Plate Floor Mat Accessories Fascino 125 FI Floor Mat Apparel All Models Riding Jacket Blue Apparel All Models Riding Jacket Black Apparel All Models Riding Glove Apparel All Models Yamaha Cap Apparel All Models T-shirts Apparel MT 15 Polo Shirts

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.