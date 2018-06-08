Yamaha announces Pre-Monsoon check-up camps across India: Here are all benefits you get

Yamaha Motor India Private Ltd has announced ‘Pre-Monsoon Check-up Camps’ at its dealerships across India. Such check-up camps will take place every fortnight in the month of June 2018. The Yamaha Pre Monsoon check-up camps will offer ’14 essential points-based’ free check-up in order to take care of the vehicle properly keeping in mind the monsoons. The company says that customers owning Yamaha motorcycles and scooters can avail ‘14 essential points-based’ vehicle check-up at nearby dealerships in respective cities. At Yamaha Pre Monsoon check-up camps, the customers can also avail discounts on helmets, accessories, periodic service labor charges and periodic service genuine parts. The camp will be operational till 30th June.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

Speaking on the announcement of Yamaha Pre Monsoon check-up camp, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, the company is committed to ensure high standards of safety. While Yamaha vehicles are equipped with minimal risk features, the check-up camps will help to further enhance the overall riding experience during rainy season. A safe-riding experience, particularly during monsoon will only square with the customer satisfaction of Yamaha two wheelers."

The previous fiscal has been instrumental for Yamaha in terms of product launches. During Auto Expo 2018, the company launched two products namely Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the new R3. While the next generation R15 was launched at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh, the updated R3 made its entry at a price of Rs 3.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha had made clear a few months back that its next focus will be on sales growth in India. That said, expect the company to come up with multiple mass market products in the coming months. Yamaha believes that its India operations will beat Vietnam by the year 2018 and Indonesia by 2020. That being said, Yamaha looks really aggressive in its India strategies.