Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 has finally arrived in India. So, how does this new maxi-scooter from Japan fares against its Italian rival, the Aprilia SXR 160? Find out in this spec comparison.

By:September 21, 2021 4:55 PM
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160

Yamaha Motor India has today launched the all-new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country. The price of the new Yamaha Aerox 155 starts in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. This maxi-scooter was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and now, it has finally been launched in the country to rival the likes of the Aprilia SXR 160. Now, most of you must be keen to know how does this new maxi-scooter from Japan fares against its Italian rival? So, in this article, we have an interesting specification-based comparison of these two maxi-scooters.

yamaha aerox 155 scooter

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Engine Specifications

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is the most powerful scooter currently on sale in the Indian market. This all-new maxi-scooter is powered by a BS6 compliant, 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine and it gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology too. This motor churns out 15 HP of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. 

The Aprilia SXR 160, on the other hand, gets a BS6 compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 11 HP of maximum power at 7,100 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. Both the scooters come paired with a CVT.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Dimensions

The recently launched Yamaha Aerox 155 is longer than the Aprilia SXR 160. However, in terms of width, height, wheelbase, and ground clearance, the SXR 160 is ahead of the new Aerox 155. Also, while the Aerox 155 gets a massive 25 litres of under-seat storage space, the Aprilia SXR 160 is not far behind with 21 litres of under-seat storage space. The Aprilia SXR 160 is also heavier than the Yamaha Aerox 155 and it gets a larger fuel tank capacity too.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Cycle Parts and Features

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 gets telescopic forks at the front and twin spring-loaded shockers at the rear. The scooter rides on massive 14-inch wheels. For braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The Aprilia SXR 160 also gets telescopic front forks but it features only a single-sided shock absorber at the rear. This maxi-scooter rides on fat 12-inch tyres and for braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. Both these new maxi-scooters also get a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 as well as the Aprilia SXR 160 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and feature Bluetooth connectivity too.  

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Price in India

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 has been launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh while the Aprilia SXR 160 is currently priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Yamaha Aerox 155 comes across as a very interesting product and it is certainly one of the best maxi-scooters out there in the market. We just can’t wait to get our hands on it. But, until then, you let us know which one will be your pick, the premium maxi-scooter from Japan or the Italian beauty?

Stay Tuned with us for our First Ride Review and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels