Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 has finally arrived in India. So, how does this new maxi-scooter from Japan fares against its Italian rival, the Aprilia SXR 160? Find out in this spec comparison.

Yamaha Motor India has today launched the all-new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country. The price of the new Yamaha Aerox 155 starts in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. This maxi-scooter was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and now, it has finally been launched in the country to rival the likes of the Aprilia SXR 160. Now, most of you must be keen to know how does this new maxi-scooter from Japan fares against its Italian rival? So, in this article, we have an interesting specification-based comparison of these two maxi-scooters.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Engine Specifications

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is the most powerful scooter currently on sale in the Indian market. This all-new maxi-scooter is powered by a BS6 compliant, 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine and it gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology too. This motor churns out 15 HP of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM.

The Aprilia SXR 160, on the other hand, gets a BS6 compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 11 HP of maximum power at 7,100 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. Both the scooters come paired with a CVT.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Dimensions

The recently launched Yamaha Aerox 155 is longer than the Aprilia SXR 160. However, in terms of width, height, wheelbase, and ground clearance, the SXR 160 is ahead of the new Aerox 155. Also, while the Aerox 155 gets a massive 25 litres of under-seat storage space, the Aprilia SXR 160 is not far behind with 21 litres of under-seat storage space. The Aprilia SXR 160 is also heavier than the Yamaha Aerox 155 and it gets a larger fuel tank capacity too.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Cycle Parts and Features

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 gets telescopic forks at the front and twin spring-loaded shockers at the rear. The scooter rides on massive 14-inch wheels. For braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The Aprilia SXR 160 also gets telescopic front forks but it features only a single-sided shock absorber at the rear. This maxi-scooter rides on fat 12-inch tyres and for braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. Both these new maxi-scooters also get a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 as well as the Aprilia SXR 160 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and feature Bluetooth connectivity too.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Price in India

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 has been launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh while the Aprilia SXR 160 is currently priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Yamaha Aerox 155 comes across as a very interesting product and it is certainly one of the best maxi-scooters out there in the market. We just can’t wait to get our hands on it. But, until then, you let us know which one will be your pick, the premium maxi-scooter from Japan or the Italian beauty?

