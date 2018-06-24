Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter spied in India again: Could be Aprilia SR150’s worst nightmare, here’s why!

The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter has been spied at a dealership in India yet again. This is not the first time that the scooter has been snapped here as it appeared earlier this year in January as well just before the Auto Expo 2018. However, Yamaha chose not to display the scooter at the biennial event and hence, everyone thought that the scooter will not be launched in India. However, the good thing now is that Yamaha Aerox 155 has been snapped in a production ready state and its repeated appearance brings to light the possibility that the company might launch it in India soon. The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter, as the name suggests, gets the same 155cc, single cylinder engine that powers the YZF-R15 V3.0. The engine on the Aerox 155 is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 14.8 bhp and 13.8 Nm. This means that if launched, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will be the most powerful 150cc scooter to go on sale in India.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

The scooter gets big twin LED headlamps up front and the overall design itself is sporty and appealing. Feature-wise, the Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a fully digital instrument cluster and mobile charger while the top end S trim gets keyless ignition, single-channel ABS and a start-stop function. It is not confirmed at the moment whether Yamaha will launch the Aerox 155 in India or not. It might be possible that Yamaha has displayed the Aerox 155 at selected dealerships in India for brand building and take customer feedback.

Yamaha Aerox 155 spied in India

Since 150cc scooters are not good volume churners in India, it is quite unlikely that the Yamaha Aerox 155 will make its way here. If launched, the scooter will demand a price of close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and we see this high pricing the only issue that might delay or suspend its launch here. Nonetheless, we keep our fingers crossed and hope that the Aerox 155 gets launched here. If the scooter arrives here, the Aprilia SR150 might have to face some serious troubles as it falls much short of features and power than the Aerox 155.