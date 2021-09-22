Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha has recently launched the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. Check out the official accessories for this maxi-scooter along with their prices.

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched the new Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country. The price of the Yamaha Aerox 155 starts in India at Rs 1.30 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The Aerox 155 is a unique maxi-scooter and it is also the most powerful scooter currently on sale in India. Yamaha has now even revealed its official accessories along with the prices. So, in case you are planning to purchase the new Yamaha Aerox 155 and wanna smarten up your maxi-scooter, then do check them out.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories with Price:

KYB Ultimate Series Aerox – Rs 17,024

Sport Screen Smoke – Rs 3,930

Body Cover – Rs 350

Seat Cover – Rs 650

LED Flasher – Rs 1490

Visor Trim Carbon – Rs 7,216

Yamaha is offering a bunch of accessories for the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter. Also, what’s interesting is that the company is proffering the KYB ultimate series Aerox also as a part of the official accessory package. Basically, the standard Aerox 155 gets dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with no adjustability. So, Yamaha is providing the advanced gas-charged dual shock absorbers from KYB as an official accessory. This will provide added comfort to the rider as well as the pillion and also its spring tension can be tuned as per the rider’s need.

Yamaha Aerox – Engine Specifications and Features

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a BS6 compliant, 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine and it gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology too. This motor churns out 15 HP of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. Also, it is now the most powerful scooter currently on sale in the Indian market. In terms of features, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and features Bluetooth connectivity too. It also gets an LED headlamp with LED position lights and LED taillight, a front pocket with a power socket, a massive 24.5 litres of under-seat storage space, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.