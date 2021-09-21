Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

The Yamaha Aerox 155 finally goes on sale in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.29 lakh. It comes loaded with tech and features, along with a sporty design.

The Indian market has recently seen a hike in demand for maxi-scooters that are a tad bit more powerful than the regular commuters. To have a bite of this cake, Yamaha has also made its move in the form of the Aerox 155. The brand refers to it as a ‘Maxi Sports Scooter’. The Aerox 155 is introduced under the brand’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, and it does look every bit sporty to fall in line with the brand’s crusade. The Aerox 155 will retail for Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in showrooms by the end of this month. Two colour options will be available on the Aerox 155, namely Grey Vermillion and Racing Blue. Besides, the brand will also retail a Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of the Aerox 155.

The powertrain on the Yamaha Aerox 155 is an exciting one. It draws power from a 155cc single-cylinder motor that is borrowed from the R15. It puts out a peak power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm and max torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The powerplant comes mated to a CVT unit for smooth operation.

Also, it features VVA, lightweight forged piston, and liquid cooling, as is the case with the R15. Moreover, for a better economy, the Aerox 155 gets an idle start-stop system. For the braking duties, it has a 230 mm front rotor with ABS. The rear-end, however, gets a drum brake setup. The Aerox 155 rides on a set of 14-inch tyres, and it gets telescopic shock absorbers on the front and dual springs at the rear.

Talking of features, the Aerox come equipped with a 5.8-inch LCD for the instrument console, along with the Yamaha Motorcycle connect app. The lighting here is an all-LED affair. To ensure that the user has enough space to store the helmet and other knick-knacks, under-seat storage measures a whopping 24.5 litres. And for the added convenience, there’s an electric fuel lid opening mechanism.

In terms of design, the Aerox 155 looks nothing like on the Indian roads. It features a typical maxi-scooter design with a big apron on the front that also houses the twin-headlamp cluster. Yes! The Aerox 155 looks sporty from all angles. In fact, the floorboard is designed steeply to further accentuate the sporty appeal. Around the rear, it dons a sharp tail with a slim fender.

