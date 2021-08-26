Yamaha Aerox 155: Maxi-scooter with R15-based engine to launch soon

The R15 is powered by a 155cc VVA single-cylinder engine that makes 18.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque. However, the engine on the Yamaha Aerox 155 is expected to have lower power figures in comparison to the R15.

Yamaha Motor India is set to launch some new products in India and the type-approval certificate points out that one of them will be the Aerox 155 scooter. A maxi-scooter style two-wheeler, the Aerox will come powered by an engine based on the 155cc engine that powers the YZF-R15. Rivalling the likes of Aprilia SXR 160, the Aerox is expected to be an exciting scooter that would likely offer sporty characteristics.

The R15 is powered by a 155cc VVA single-cylinder engine that makes 18.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque. However, the engine on the Aerox 155 is expected to have lower power figures in comparison to the R15. But even so, it’ll be higher than its closest rival, the Aprilia SXR that makes 10.5 hp and 11.6 Nm.

The upcoming Yamaha will also be lighter than the SXR160. But the Aprilia has a flat floorboard, while the Aerox will have a spine section which means it will not have storage space on the floorboard. It is expected to be a sprightly and sporty scooter, a segment not very widely popular in India. Time will tell if the Aerox can change things.

The Aerox 155 sold internationally is rather well-equipped with keyless operation, digital instrumentation, LED lighting, a charging dock, and Bluetooth connectivity. It runs on 14-inch wheels and gets a 140-section at the rear (which is as wide as the R15).

Considering that the R15 has been quite popular in India despite the fact that there are more affordable 150cc motorcycles in the market, the Aerox could see a similar fate. Expect a price tag smaller by about Rs 20,000 than the R15. But even so, it will be one of the expensive scooters in India at about Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The homologation for Aerox 155 has been done in India which could mean we’ll see an official launch towards the end of this year.

