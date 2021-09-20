Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Motor India will launch the new Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country tomorrow. This premium maxi-scooter from Japan will directly rival the Italian Aprilia SXR 160.

Yamaha Motor India will launch not just one or two but three new two-wheelers in the country tomorrow, i.e. on September 21, 2021. The company will finally launch the highly-anticipated new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 and the all-new R15M. However, along with these two motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer will also launch the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country. Here is everything what you can expect from the Aprilia SXR 160’s premium Japanese rival.

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is a unique maxi-scooter and it is highly acclaimed globally. This maxi-scooter was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo. Now, just a few weeks ago, the company obtained the type approval for the Aerox 155 and completed its homologation process in the country, hinting at its imminent launch. Recently, Yamaha has also released a teaser on its official social media handles around it and this scooter will be now finally launched in India tomorrow.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a massive scooter and it has a muscular stance. However, looks are quite subjective and it might not be suitable for everyone’s taste. Also, the Aerox 155 doesn’t get a flat footboard, but this maxi-scooter gets a massive under-seat storage space of 25 litres to compensate for the same. The Yamaha Aerox 155 shares its underpinnings with the Yamaha R15 V3. It will get telescopic forks at the front, gas-charged shockers at the rear and will ride on 14-inch wheels.

In India, this maxi-scooter will be powered by the R15 V3-derived BS6 compliant 155cc engine with VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology. This motor will churn out 14.96 HP and around 14 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a CVT. The Yamaha Aerox 155 might not be as powerful as the R15 V3 but it will be much more powerful than its direct rival, the Aprilia SXR 160. In fact, upon its launch, it will be one of the most powerful scooters on sale in India.

In terms of features, the upcoming new Yamaha Aerox 155 will get LED lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a charging socket, hazard light switch and it might even feature a smart key with keyless ignition. The new Yamaha Aerox 155 BS6 will be launched in India tomorrow and it is expected to be priced around Rs 1.40 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. This new maxi-scooter from Japan will directly rival the Italian Aprilia SXR 160.

