Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a new colour variant in India: Price, specs, features

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is now available in India in a new Metallic Black colour shade too. This maxi-scooter is currently priced between Rs 1.29 lakh - Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha Motor India launched the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in September this year. Upon launch, the Yamaha Aerox 155 was offered in three colour shades, including a MotoGP Edition. But now, the company has introduced one more colour scheme for this sporty gearless scooter. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is now available in India in a new Metallic Black colour shade too. Its other colour variants include Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition.

What’s further interesting is the fact that the Japanese two-wheeler maker isn’t charging any premium for this new colour shade. All the standard colour variants of the Yamaha Aerox 155 are priced at Rs 1,29,000, while the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition costs Rs 1,500 extra and is priced at Rs 1,30,500, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Apart from the introduction of this new colour scheme, the rest of the bits on this maxi-scooter remain the same as before.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is currently the most powerful gearless scooter on sale in India. It is powered by a BS6 compliant, 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.79 hp of power at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. It gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology too and the engine is paired with a CVT. In terms of features, the Aerox 155 gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The suspension duties on this maxi-scooter are performed by telescopic forks at the front and it gets twin spring-loaded shockers at the rear. It rides on large 14-inch wheels and has a massive 25 litres of under-seat storage space. For braking duties, the Aerox 155 gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear along with a single-channel ABS. In India, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 directly rivals the Aprilia SXR 160.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.