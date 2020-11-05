World’s most powerful ADV! India-bound Ducati Multistrada V4 revealed with radar tech and a lot more

The service interval for the newly revealed Ducati Multistrada V4 is 15,000 km or two years along with an impressive 60,000 km valve service interval. The mothership ADV gets all the bells and whistles that one may ask for and is heading to Indian shores next year!

The wait is finally over for the ADV fans as the Ducati Multistrada V4 has been revealed and is set to be launched in India next year. The new Multistrada V4 is an all-new model and has made its debut as the world’s most powerful ADV. The mothership ADV gets a brand new engine with impressive service intervals and also, improved features that apparently make it one of the best ADVs one can buy on the planet. So, let’s start with the biggest highlight of the Ducati Multistrada V4, which is its engine! The 1,158cc V4 Granturismo motor has been tuned to offer torque than the Streetfighter V4 at lower revs. In order to be precise, the power and torque outputs are 168 hp and 125Nm. While it doesn’t cross the 200 hp barrier, it is enough to make the Multistrada V4 the world’s most powerful ADV bike and put its competitors to shame!

In addition to this, the Ducati Multistrada V4’s motor comes with the ability to deactivate the rear cylinders when the bike is idling and this improves the fuel efficiency. Talking of electronics, well, the Ducati Multistrada V4 gets almost everything that one may ask for. That said, you get a 6-axis IMU along with cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and also Vehicle Hold Control (VHC). On the top of it, the Multistrada V4 also gets radar tech at the front and rear making it the world’s first bike to feature so.

The motorcycle has been fitted with a 22-litre fuel tank to facilitate those long-distance tours. The Ducati Multistrada V4 has been unveiled with a total of three variants namely V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport. All variants get a new monocoque chassis along with a new double-sided swingarm and a 19-inch front/17-inch rear wheel set up. The service interval for the Multistrada V4 is 15,000 km or two years along with an impressive 60,000 km valve service interval. While the base V4 trim gets fully-adjustable 50mm upside-down forks upfront and adjustable rear Marzocchi monoshock, the more premium V4 S and V4 S Sport trims come with semi-active Ducati Skyhook suspension system that has been upgraded with auto-leveling function.

The newly revealed Ducati Multistrada V4 will be available in some global markets by the end of November 2020. The bike should land on Indian soil in early 2021 and its starting price is expected to be north of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

