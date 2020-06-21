Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

2020 World Motorcycle Day: So, we can't head out with our mates for a ride to celebrate the day for reasons we're well aware of - the pandemic. But we can hear these incredible stories of Royal Enfield riders for inspiration.

Vinod Rawat (top left), Shubham Saini (top right), Ridham Dey (below left) and Abhijit Dey

Today it seems is no regular day. 21 June 2020 has been marked by notable occasions – Father’s Day, International Yoga Day, summer solstice, a ring of fire solar eclipse and the one most dear to us, World Motorcycle Day. One would say the Motorcycle Day should see scores of people ride along to celebrate the community, however, we’re living in a world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and so for the greater good, we must remain indoors. In our best attempt not to be bogged down by the fact that riding season may be farther away this year, we got in touch with some Royal Enfield owners to know their unique stories to utilise our and your time at home. Watch the video below to know more about the world’s first motorcycle club for the specially-abled, a father-son riding duo and their adventures, and some advice from a young lad on how to build a career around motorcycling.

In our conversations, Vinod Rawat, Founder, Convoy Control Club showed us a whole new avenue of motorcycles and what they can do for people. Specially-abled himself, he has been riding his Royal Enfield Bullet (which he lovingly calls Laila) for decades now and shows no signs of stopping. He formed a motorcycle club for the specially-abled and also raised funds for helping with flood-affected areas in Ladakh.

A young motorcycle adventurer Ridham Dey has done rides across the country, one of which was 15,000 km long in which he rode on the highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass and also the lowest motorable road down south. What makes this even better is that Ridham is accompanied by his father Abhijit Dey on his rides. The duo has bigger rides planned in the near future which will also back a social cause.

24-year-old Shubham Saini is an entrepreneur and a motorcyclist. Saini has built a community called Photographers of India with over 5 lakh followers where budding photographers and videographers can together and learn more. He trusts his Royal Enfield Himalayan for all his travels and is planning ‘the other K2K’ ride soon. (While many motorcyclists wish to do K2K – Kashmir to Kanyakumari – Saini plans to do a ride form the western-most village of India to the far end of the east).

Besides registering good sales numbers, Royal Enfield boasts a ginormous fan following. Initiatives and activities to bring and keep the riding community together is something the brand has become rather good at. The brand held several rides along the year 2019, with the DBO- Karakoram Expedition being one of the most difficult expeditions. This was done in collaboration with the Indian Army, undertaking the first winter motorcycle expedition to Karakoram Pass. The expedition went from India’s borders with both Pakistan and China, covering over 1,000 km and some of the world’s highest motorable roads for a duration of nine days, through temperatures as low as -40C.

The most popular ride organised by Royal Enfield remains the Himalayan Odyssey which saw an entry from 60 riders last year covering a distance of over 2,000 km in 15 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.

