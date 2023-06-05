World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 best electric scooters one can buy in India

Electric scooters are gradually becoming very popular in India. While EVs aren’t entirely pollution-free, they produce zero tail-pipe emissions and are considered to be more environmentally friendly than traditional petrol two-wheelers. It’s World Environment Day today and in this article, we have listed the top 5 best electric scooters one can buy in India right now.
Top 5 best electric scooters in India:
Ather 450X
Price: Rs 1.28 lakh – Rs 1.49 lakh
Ather 450X is a no-nonsense electric scooter and comes loaded with a host of hi-tech features. It gets a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a range of up to 146 km per charge. The Ather 450X is priced from 1.28 lakh to Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
TVS iQube
Price: Rs 1.22 lakh – Rs 1.38 lakh
TVS Motor’s iQube electric scooter is offered in three variants: standard, S, and ST. They are priced from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.38, on-road Delhi, but the price of the top-spec ST variant is yet to be revealed. TVS iQube gets a battery pack of up to 5.1 kWh and offers a range of up to 145 km per charge, depending on the variant.
Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny
Ola S1 / S1 Pro
Price: Rs 1.30 lakh – Rs 1.40 lakh
Ola’s S1 series e-scooters are fancy electric two-wheelers. The Ola S1 gets a 3 kWh battery pack that offers a riding range of 141 km while the S1 Pro features a larger 4 kWh unit and is claimed to offer a range of 181 km per charge. Both of them get an 8.5 kW electric motor. They are priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.
Bajaj Chetak
Price: Rs 1.44 lakh
Next, we have the Bajaj Chetak which sports a retro design language. It features a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8 kW electric motor. This e-scooter is claimed to run up to 95 km on a single charge in the Eco mode and up to 85 km per charge in the Sport mode. The Bajaj Chetak is currently priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Hero Vida V1 Pro
Price: Rs 1.26 lakh
Finally, the last e-scooter on the list is the Hero Vida V1 Pro and it’s currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Hero Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94 kWh removable battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes paired with a 6 kW electric motor.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.