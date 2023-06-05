World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 best electric scooters one can buy in India

Check out the top 5 best electric scooters that one can purchase in India right now. The list includes the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, etc.

Electric scooters are gradually becoming very popular in India. While EVs aren’t entirely pollution-free, they produce zero tail-pipe emissions and are considered to be more environmentally friendly than traditional petrol two-wheelers. It’s World Environment Day today and in this article, we have listed the top 5 best electric scooters one can buy in India right now.

Top 5 best electric scooters in India:

Ather 450X

Price: Rs 1.28 lakh – Rs 1.49 lakh

Ather 450X is a no-nonsense electric scooter and comes loaded with a host of hi-tech features. It gets a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a range of up to 146 km per charge. The Ather 450X is priced from 1.28 lakh to Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS iQube

Price: Rs 1.22 lakh – Rs 1.38 lakh

TVS Motor’s iQube electric scooter is offered in three variants: standard, S, and ST. They are priced from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.38, on-road Delhi, but the price of the top-spec ST variant is yet to be revealed. TVS iQube gets a battery pack of up to 5.1 kWh and offers a range of up to 145 km per charge, depending on the variant.

Ola S1 / S1 Pro

Price: Rs 1.30 lakh – Rs 1.40 lakh

Ola’s S1 series e-scooters are fancy electric two-wheelers. The Ola S1 gets a 3 kWh battery pack that offers a riding range of 141 km while the S1 Pro features a larger 4 kWh unit and is claimed to offer a range of 181 km per charge. Both of them get an 8.5 kW electric motor. They are priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Bajaj Chetak

Price: Rs 1.44 lakh

Next, we have the Bajaj Chetak which sports a retro design language. It features a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8 kW electric motor. This e-scooter is claimed to run up to 95 km on a single charge in the Eco mode and up to 85 km per charge in the Sport mode. The Bajaj Chetak is currently priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero Vida V1 Pro

Price: Rs 1.26 lakh

Finally, the last e-scooter on the list is the Hero Vida V1 Pro and it’s currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Hero Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94 kWh removable battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes paired with a 6 kW electric motor.

