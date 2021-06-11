World Ducati Week 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19: All details

World Ducati Week is the gathering of thousands of enthusiasts and Ducati fans from across the world to witness numerous motorcycling events and performances.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold worldwide. With lockdowns being imposed in many parts of India and also abroad, the ‘normal’ still looks some time away. Now, keeping in mind the current situation and safety of the people, Ducati has decided to cancel World Ducati Week 2021. WDW’s official website confirms this and the next edition would be held in the year 2022 if things are alright. In order to be precise, the website reads – “World Ducati Week is the celebration of all Ducatisti. Thousands, from all over the world, gather on the Riviera Romagnola to celebrate and share the great passion for Ducati. We hoped to be able to organize the event in July 2021 but the reality is that today it would not be possible to guarantee the serenity and safety necessary to realize the great party we want for so many people.”

“This is why, unfortunately, we have decided to postpone the next edition of World Ducati Week to 2022, when we can all celebrate together. We will do everything to make the next edition even more memorable and engaging. Because a party can be postponed, but the passion never stops!” The world’s biggest motorcycle show EICMA 2021 is slated to take place in November 2021. However, if the spread of the virus continues, then the situation might compel the authorities to take steps accordingly. While the number of cases looks very much coming down, the fact that the virus is still there only means that it is better to avoid large gatherings for some more time.

For those who don’t know, as the name suggests, World Ducati Week is the gathering of thousands of enthusiasts and Ducati fans from across the world to witness numerous motorcycling events and performances. Ducati quite often also chooses this event as a platform to launch or showcase its new products.

