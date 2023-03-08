On the occasion of women’s day, let’s ask what they want from their two-wheelers.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles organised all-women rides for their community across various cities in India including Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai etc. on March 5th. The event brought women riders, owning a Jawa Yezdi, together led by rally driver Garima Avtar in Delhi. The convergent gave me the opportunity to ask around 20 women riders, what made them opt for a Jawa Yezdi.

Rally driver Garima Avtar (centre) in Delhi for Jawa Yezdi’s special women’s day ride

Kalyani Sharma, a proud owner of the Jawa Perak said that Perak’s design caught her eye and the low seat height of 750 mm made it very accessible for her to own it. Another rider from Meerut said that her father owned a Yezdi CL motorcycle and her new Yezdi Scrambler pays homage to all the rides she had with him as a child.

A motorcycle that looks exquisite, fits easily on the budget and allows riders of all sizes to feel confident behind it has and will continue to attract up-and-coming women riders. My personal pick of the lot will be the Jawa Perak 42 Bobber. Does everything a bobber should do and looks the part too. Such a good-looking ride.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh, ex-showroom for the dual-channel ABS variant.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said that motorcycling is liberating and that the brand is pleased to see the growing number of women enjoying the feeling of motorcycles. “We have always encouraged more and more women to start riding and will continue to do so. Through strengthening our community with female riders, we aim to generate awareness on various women welfare topics and support them.”