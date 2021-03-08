Women’s Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp’s exchange offer, Okinawa’s month-long celebration

Hero MotoCorp is offering Rs 5,100 cashback on all scooters in addition to the Rs 3,000 exchange/loyalty bonus. It is the only company in the industry that rolled out offers specifically for International Women’s Day this year.

It is rather customary for automobile manufacturers to roll out special discounts and offers on the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8th March every year like most of them do for Diwali or Holi or New Year’s and so on. However, this year the tradition has been given a miss by a majority. In fact, we found that it is only Hero MotoCorp that is offering special purchase bonuses for its women customers and also Okinawa in the electric vehicle segment.

Okinawa Autotech has announced a month-long campaign for Women’s Day. The company has announced ‘Scratch & Win assured gifts’ offer on the purchase of Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Ridge+, and Okinawa R30.

“Today, more and more women are being valued and acknowledged for their contributions across the world. We are celebrating ‘Marvellous March’ so that people continue to care for and do something special for their loved ones. We are looking forward to the participation of people from pan India,” Rupali Sharma, Chairperson & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, said.

Customers can select a gift from the Choose Your Gift section such as Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs 3000, Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs 5000, Morphy Richards 20MS Microwave Oven, 1 Gram Gold Coin, Whirlpool 7.5 KG Semi-Automatic Washing Machine worth Rs 10000, Samsung Galaxy M11 Smartphone – 64GB, Samsung 80cm LED TV worth Rs 25000, Lenovo Laptop worth Rs 35000 and Gift Cheque worth Rs 1,00,000 and many others.

Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Ridge+, and Okinawa R30 are priced at Rs 63,990, Rs 73,417 and Rs 58,992, respectively. With a widespread network of 300+ dealers pan India, Okinawa caters metro cities, Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions of the country.

