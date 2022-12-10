Winter motorcycle riding tips and modifications to consider

Winter motorcycle riding tips. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind when riding a two-wheeler in winter conditions.

Winter is amazing, but when you mix cold weather with motorcycles, it can quickly become an appetite for disaster. However, with extra caution, riding in winter can be fun too. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when riding in winter, and probably a few legal modifications that can make riding safe, and fun.

Tyres

Tyres are important, hence check the tread and its life. Traction is at its least during winter as tyres take time to warm up, and better tread will offer better grip. Also if you’re running dual-sport tyres or more off-road-biased tyres, it is advisable to switch to road tyres for better traction.

However, if you are riding in snow or mud, a dual-sport tyre is recommended. Some tyre manufacturers also offer special tyres for winter, so do consider them as well.

Speed

Speed is the enemy, so slow down and be mindful of how you corner. Hard cornering on cold roads is not advisable, as traction is low. Braking hard can be a concern as well, owing to low traction conditions, so ride slowly.

Electricals

Check all electricals before heading out to ensure all the lights work. If there is an issue, get it sorted immediately as visibility is a key factor. Also, investing in a decent set of fog lights (yellow) is a good idea, as they help light up the road better and won’t blind oncoming traffic.

If buying foglights is something you’re considering, ensure it’s compatible with the battery and get them installed by a professional, because a wrong connection could kill the battery, leaving you stranded.

Start early, finish early

Starting early and finishing early is a good idea no matter the weather condition, but during winter, it is important. If possible, make the day’s riding distance shorter than usual, because nights are usually longer during this season and temperatures in the mornings can be too cold to ride. Avoid riding in the dark as much as possible.

Gear up

Early morning can be cold and as the day goes on, it can become warm. So instead of wearing a thick, heavy jacket, wear layers. This way, as the temperature gets warmer, you remove layers accordingly and when it goes cold, you can add on layers.