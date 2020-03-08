Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Suzuki says that the holiday destination could be to places like Dubai or Thailand and even to famous Indian tourist places like Munnar.

By:Published: March 8, 2020 2:24:22 PM

january offers on suzuki bikes and scooters, upto 5000 rupee benefits on suzuki two wheelers

Suzuki has started moving its products to BS-VI slowly. The majority of its volumes sellers have already moved on to the other side. A few of the big bikes still remain though. While that will happen in the due course, Suzuki now has an offer for its customers. While we aren’t sure if introducing this on International Women’s Day was intentional or not, here is what it says. One can stand to win a holiday voucher for a couple. Two kids under eight years of age too can be added to this. The destination will be Asia or to four zones in India. One has to simply book the new Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or the Access 125 to be able to participate. The terms and conditions of the same will be explained by the dealer.

On the product front, Suzuki might introduce an adventure tourer in the quarter litre space. It has received a very good response to the V-Strom 650XT. This is one motorcycle that seems immense value for money as well as something that a customer can ride on the road as well as off. Other than this, the Intruder 150 might not make it past and will likely be discontinued. Slow sales, as well as the awkward styling of the vehicle, are to be blamed.

While manufacturers and competitors like Honda and Hero have got all-new BS-VI models, few like Suzuki and Yamaha have preferred to just shoe-horn their existing products with compliant engines. Suzuki’s BS-VI models too have seen a steep price increase of nearly Rs 7,000 over the BS-IV ones, with a very small value increment. Suzuki India showcased the Katana motorcycle at the Expo, with no mention if it will go on sale here or not. We believe the Katana will make for a very good naked motorcycle that will sit about the GSX-S750.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers