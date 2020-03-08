Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Suzuki says that the holiday destination could be to places like Dubai or Thailand and even to famous Indian tourist places like Munnar.

Suzuki has started moving its products to BS-VI slowly. The majority of its volumes sellers have already moved on to the other side. A few of the big bikes still remain though. While that will happen in the due course, Suzuki now has an offer for its customers. While we aren’t sure if introducing this on International Women’s Day was intentional or not, here is what it says. One can stand to win a holiday voucher for a couple. Two kids under eight years of age too can be added to this. The destination will be Asia or to four zones in India. One has to simply book the new Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or the Access 125 to be able to participate. The terms and conditions of the same will be explained by the dealer.

On the product front, Suzuki might introduce an adventure tourer in the quarter litre space. It has received a very good response to the V-Strom 650XT. This is one motorcycle that seems immense value for money as well as something that a customer can ride on the road as well as off. Other than this, the Intruder 150 might not make it past and will likely be discontinued. Slow sales, as well as the awkward styling of the vehicle, are to be blamed.

While manufacturers and competitors like Honda and Hero have got all-new BS-VI models, few like Suzuki and Yamaha have preferred to just shoe-horn their existing products with compliant engines. Suzuki’s BS-VI models too have seen a steep price increase of nearly Rs 7,000 over the BS-IV ones, with a very small value increment. Suzuki India showcased the Katana motorcycle at the Expo, with no mention if it will go on sale here or not. We believe the Katana will make for a very good naked motorcycle that will sit about the GSX-S750.

