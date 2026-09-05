Why Royal Enfield brought back the OG Himalayan, but in a 440-cc avatar

The reasons are it needed a simpler design, there was demand from the riders, and it’s priced far lower than the Himalayan 450.

When Royal Enfield launched the liquid-cooled Himalayan 450 (452cc engine) in 2023, it was a leap towards high-revving performance, sophisticated chassis dynamics, and modern electronics. Yet, on Friday, marking a decade since the original Himalayan 411cc carved out India’s adventure touring category, Royal Enfield launched the all-new Himalayan 440 (443cc engine) priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

But on paper, it seems intriguing: why introduce a 443cc adventure motorcycle when a 452cc model already exists in the showroom?

The company said the answer lies in business logic, mechanical philosophy, and community demand.

Community demand

When Royal Enfield replaced the iconic 411 with the high-tech 450, a segment of its rider community felt something was lost. While performance riders embraced the liquid-cooled 450, long-distance riders missed the low-stress, tractor-like character of the original machine—a bike designed to crawl through terrain rather than conquer it. Royal Enfield said that driven by authentic rider feedback, the 440 is an intentional retro move: a simpler, uncomplicated machine built for riders who prioritise mechanical dependability over top-end speed.

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440 versus 411

But the 440 isn’t simply a rebadged 411; instead, it addresses the mechanical flaws of the original. The engine size has grown to 443cc, and it delivers 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of low-end torque at 4,000 rpm with reduced vibrations. More importantly, it replaces the old 5-speed box with a new 6-speed transmission for relaxed highway cruising, updates the chassis frame for durability, and adds larger front brake pistons, an LED headlamp, and Tripper navigation powered by Google.

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440 versus 450

Compared to the liquid-cooled 450, the 440 shares almost nothing mechanically. It has an air/oil-cooled long-stroke engine and simple digital-analogue gauges over complex ride-by-wire modes and TFT displays of the 450. It retains pure ADV hardware: a low 800-mm seat height, 220-mm ground clearance, and 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels.

The 440 also plugs a pricing void. With the 450 priced well over Rs 3 lakh, budget-conscious buyers were open to offerings from other companies. The 440 aims to attract that set of buyers with its pricing.

Lastly, the 440 proves that progress isn’t always about adding more technology or power or finesse, but in bringing back simplicity. Early units booked now will have an exclusive 10-year anniversary badge on the fuel tank.