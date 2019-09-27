Why Apple Watch could be your next must-have motorcycle accessory!

Apple Watch so far has largely been an accessory for the rich kids to flaunt. Some of us pledged allegiance to iOS years ago and we do like the smartphones but we're not sure how relevant is it to see call and message notifications on the wristwatch. But now, there's an Apple Watch feature which speaks to the motorcyclist. A lot of you may have read about the incident concerning one Mr Burdett. Fall Detection can be useful in situations way more grave than the user slipping in the bathroom.

Fall Detection, as the name suggests, senses if the wearer of the Apple Watch Series 4 has taken a fall and sends a message to the emergency contact pre-saved if the system is not disengaged in a minute. The feature came to light when Gabe Burdett shared his experience with the Apple Watch on Facebook and the post went viral for all the right reasons.

Gabe and his father Bob Burdett were heading out for a ride in the mountains. While Gabe was waiting for his father, he received a message from his dad's Apple Watch saying it had "detected a hard fall" while sharing its location.

The man from Spokane in Washington State reached the location of the fall when he got another update - Bob's location had changed and was now at a hospital. "Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride, says Gabe in his Facebook post.

Bob's Apple Watch had not only messaged his son, but it had also called 911 with his location. Gabe says that the emergency service had his father picked up and at the hospital within half an hour. Gabe says that his father is doing well after the incident.

Heading out for an adventure solo, be it hiking, cycling, or even motorcycling, is exciting and downright addictive to many. We urge you to be careful but then we don't want you to not have fun on the motorcycle for the sake of being careful either. The contingencies involved are real. It isn't impossible for you to take a fall while on a motorcycle ride. So, if you must do the ride solo, the Fall Detection feature makes a load of sense.