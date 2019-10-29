Where are these start-up two-wheeler companies now: Artem, Avanturaa Choppers and Eevee Engineering

More often than not, we get a bunch of press releases or invites from new two-wheeler makers. These invites signal the start of a fresh company, new motorcycles or scooters being rolled out or just the fact that some path-breaking technology has come to the fore. However, after these gala invites or announcements, we don't hear from the manufacturers for a long long time. Requests for an interaction, meeting or telephonic conversation go unanswered. Not only this, these new two-wheeler makers also shut shop rather quickly. Case in point is UM as well as Cleveland. We had been chasing the former from the start of this year for an interaction but then our requests were shot down on the pretext that the CEO is travelling. It was difficult to get hold of any authority from Cleveland and when we finally did, we were told that the company has shut shop. Here is a list of few companies which set shop here recently and we tried interacting with but had little success.

Avanturaa Choppers

In 2017, we got a mail in our inbox about a new chopper customisation company. Avanturaa Choppers, based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra had two of its own choppers on offer. These near-10m long motorcycles have parts sourced from all over the world and built in India. The build time is three months. To be frank, this is the first time someone has used bespoke parts and built a chopper for the public. The products looked really good. By end-2018, the company had said that it will set up more than 10 dealerships here; we've only heard of the one in Bengaluru. A closer look on the internet suggests that there is no address or even a contact number for the showroom. The PR agency which used to liaise on behalf of the company too isn't answering phone calls or responding to our messages. We tried calling the contact given on the Avanturaa Choppers' website but for two months, we were given the runaround. Our email questions too remained unanswered. Not only this, the brochure on the company's website has not been updated with the mandatory ABS that was missing on the 2017 motorcycles.

The website is still functional while the 2,000cc choppers, Rudra and Pravega are still listed. The last known cost of these two choppers was Rs 21.4 lakh and Rs 23.57 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Artem

In 2018, the Indian media were quite gung-ho about a new company called Artem. Artem had promised that they are going to bring out the world's safest scooter. The Artem M9 was electric as well and the company was founded in 2016. 90kmph top speed, 0-50kmph in six seconds and a range of 100 kilometres per charge were promised. Fast charging as well as swappable batteries too were part of the package. Moreover, the batteries too will be using solar energy chargers instead of your regular electricity generated from coal. A number of innovations included collision alert as well as prevention. Sounds good, eh! However, a year later, Artem has nothing much to say about its product or the development. We spoke with Rajit Arya, the founder and CEO of Artem and most of the answers to our questions were only about how they are still working things out and should be revealed soon. The only piece of information we could glean is that the proposed factory will either be in Ahmedabad or Pune.

Tork Motors

Tork started off as one of those companies which first removed a conventional engine from the Yamaha FZ and fitted their own electric powertrain. This lead the company to announce its all-new electric bike as well. The motorcycle is expected sometime later this year. We tried getting in touch with Tork Motors about the same. However, our questions went unanswered. To be fair, we understand that the company is actually working towards their goal. They recently set up an electric vehicle charging station near Bund Garden in Pune. Many more are expected to be set up as well. However, the launch or other details of their Revolt RV400 challenger are still elusive.

Eevee Engineering

A company based out of Kolkata, Eevee Engineering is another start-up that promises big on electric vehicles. The company manufactures electric vehicles including rickshaws as well as scooters. Amit Arya, the founder of the company, did answer our call. However, he hasn't responded to our questions about more information on the products. Unfortunately, due to this, we couldn't carry a detailed report about the products on offer for you, our beloved readers. These scooters aren't listed on the company website either. Eevee though has a fully-functional website and the products (e-rickshaw) details are clearly mentioned too.

Techo Electra

Techo Electra was founded in 2016 and is a Pune-based electric scooter company. The brand has been succesfully marketing its products throughout the country. Frankly speaking, we are yet to see an e-scooter from this brand on the road (if you do see one, give us a shoutout). Techo Electra too was supposed to bring an electric motorcycle that will rival 150cc performance this October. However, there are no signs of the same till now. A source tells us that the product is undergoing final tests and it will be out only sometime next year.

Do you know or want information of any other two-wheeler start-up? Do write to us.