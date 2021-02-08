What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

The choice of adoption too is interesting. Hero has chosen to go the mass market way with the Hero Passion Pro and Glamour getting it. TVS on the other hand has given its Apache range of bikes this feature.

At the start of the BS6 era last year, many two-wheeler makers got in fresh technology. While the talk of lesser pollutants may be a marketing spiel and something which you or me cannot see with the naked eye, others definitely have grabbed our attention. For example, the side-stand engine inhibitor, and more. Of particular interest will be the addition of Glide Through Traffic or AutoSail technology. This is something that TVS as well as Hero have adopted in their motorcycles. The choice of adoption too is interesting. Hero has chosen to go the mass market way with the Hero Passion Pro and Glamour getting it. TVS on the other hand has given its Apache range of bikes this feature. So, how does it work and which one is better suited for you as a commuter. After riding these bikes back-to-back, we give you the low down.

Also Read GTT explained

How do these technologies function?

These technologies are here to reduce rider fatigue as well as enhance the riding experience. When you’re starting to learn how to ride a motorcycle, the biggest fear is of stalling the bike. When you start, you got to modulate the throttle, gear as well as clutch. This is where most of us, unintentionally, either over-rev the engine or burn the clutch. However, what if the clutch action sends a signal to the ECU and the revs are automatically dialled up slightly? This will solve the problem of stalling and protect the clutch from damage. This is precisely what happens with both these technologies. One can also ride in a higher gear with no half-clutching or accelerator input in traffic. The motorcycle will not stall unless it comes across an obstacle or you brake enough for it to stop.

This technology isn’t all-new but has been refined for these smaller capacity bikes. Suzuki calls it “Low RPM Assist” and its bikes like the V-Strom 650 as well as the GSX-S750 have it. At the same time, Triumph also offers it in bikes like the Street Triple models. However, these actually just help one to ride the motorcycle at a higher gear at low speeds. The motorcycle will not chug along without accelerator assist after some period. The effect on mileage too is relatively unknown.

How are AutoSail and GTT different?

It is in the application. The revolution cycle of the engine is usually raised to, say around, 200rpm. The TVS Apache RR310, for example, idles at 1,800rpm. Through the GTT, the revs rise to 2,000rpm when one is riding the bike in the Urban or Rain mode. It results in around a steady speed of 20kmph with no scope for a speed increase even if a higher gear is selected. This can get a bit unnerving if you want to lower the revs as there is a slight delay between closing the throttle as well as a decrement in speed. If you’re comfortable with this kind of behaviour, the TVS tech makes more sense.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, let’s get on to the Hero tech. Given that Hero bikes are usually used for low-speed lugging, the engineers had tuned the AutoSail to work non-intrusively. However, compared to the TVS tech, this one seems to put some pressure on the clutch as the progress isn’t as smooth as one will expect. There is some amount of pinging that happens and the progress is a bit jerky.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are chances that both the companies as well as others, in the near future, will definitely be refining this technology. Newer bikes will surely gain from this advancement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.