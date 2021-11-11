Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

A Himalayan rivalling ADV and the Roadking are expected to be among the first models to be launched under the iconic Yezdi brand that has been finally resurrected. Here is why you should be excited if you are a Yezdi fan!

If you are someone who has been waiting eagerly for the resurrection of the Yezdi brand in India, here is a piece of exciting news for you. Classic Legends has given some strong hints regarding the revival of the Yezdi brand in India. In the process, the social media channels of Yezdi have gone live by the name ‘Yezdi Forever’. Though the company hasn’t revealed or given an idea in terms of the exact launch date of the all-new Yezdi motorcycles, we suspect these would be hitting the market sometime in early 2022. Very recently, an upcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle was spotted undisguised and in all certainty, this could be one of the first models to be launched under the Yezdi brand next year.

The said model will be a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan that happens to be one of the most successful and popular ADVs in India. The upcoming Yezdi adventure bike is likely to use the same 334cc engine from the Jawa Perak that produces close to 30 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque. Speaking of the other model, this could very well be the Yezdi Roadking as Classic Legends had filed the trademark for the said name sometime back. Moreover, the Roadking was snapped testing a few weeks back and this model could return in a Scrambler avatar.

What all exact models will be launched under the Yezdi brand is something that we will get to know in the coming months along with some additional details. Are you excited about the resurrection of the Yezdi brand in India? We would love to know your thoughts! Got questions about the Yezdi brand? Fire them up and we will try to answer all of them by taking your queries directly to the brand.

