Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

A Himalayan rivalling ADV and the Roadking are expected to be among the first models to be launched under the iconic Yezdi brand that has been finally resurrected. Here is why you should be excited if you are a Yezdi fan!

By:Updated: Nov 11, 2021 11:10 AM

If you are someone who has been waiting eagerly for the resurrection of the Yezdi brand in India, here is a piece of exciting news for you. Classic Legends has given some strong hints regarding the revival of the Yezdi brand in India. In the process, the social media channels of Yezdi have gone live by the name ‘Yezdi Forever’. Though the company hasn’t revealed or given an idea in terms of the exact launch date of the all-new Yezdi motorcycles, we suspect these would be hitting the market sometime in early 2022. Very recently, an upcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle was spotted undisguised and in all certainty, this could be one of the first models to be launched under the Yezdi brand next year.

The said model will be a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan that happens to be one of the most successful and popular ADVs in India. The upcoming Yezdi adventure bike is likely to use the same 334cc engine from the Jawa Perak that produces close to 30 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque. Speaking of the other model, this could very well be the Yezdi Roadking as Classic Legends had filed the trademark for the said name sometime back. Moreover, the Roadking was snapped testing a few weeks back and this model could return in a Scrambler avatar.

What all exact models will be launched under the Yezdi brand is something that we will get to know in the coming months along with some additional details. Are you excited about the resurrection of the Yezdi brand in India? We would love to know your thoughts! Got questions about the Yezdi brand? Fire them up and we will try to answer all of them by taking your queries directly to the brand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open