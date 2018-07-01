Wearable safety equipment with LEDs to make two-wheeler riders more visible

A massive cause for concern on Indian roads is lack of appropriate lighting. It is ridiculous how people are convinced that only the headlamps of vehicles are enough for a safe drive down the road. Streetlights light up the road and the driver or rider can see far up ahead, but sadly the awareness of the need for street lamps is low in our country. Two-wheeler users are at a lot of risk and understanding blindspots is relevant for one and all. The least that can be done is to make the rider more visible on the highway. And now, there is a wearable device that illuminates brakes and indicators.

Kocheta Innovations has developed a wearable LED-illuminated 'Flaunter'. To be worn over the shoulders, the Kroozer Shield is wirelessly connected to the tail lamp, indicators and brake lights. For example, switching on the left indicator on your motorcycle will also illuminate the LED indicator on the Kroozer Shield.

Priced at Rs 5000, the creator of Kroozer Shield designed the device in order to make motorcycle riders more visible on the road and save lives. The device, however, will work best with cruiser-style motorcycles, on which the rider sits upright.

Safety for two-wheeler users is getting worse in India with a rise in instances of distracted driving. What drivers need to understand is that when they're checking up on their social media accounts on their mobile phones (thinking it's harmless), they tend to stray from one lane to another.

Also read: Five types of foolish, ignorant drivers/riders who make us look like an uncivilised society

Also read: Seven myths stereotyping motorcyclists: We don’t wear leathers to look cool and helmets don’t mean we’re afraid to ride

The other important aspect of road safety, among several others, is how well the road is lit. For example, while the Yamuna Expressway has been hailed as a brilliant example of infrastructure, which it is. However, two things are very wrong with it. A) the surface is built out of concrete, which is bad for tyres, and B) streetlights are missing.