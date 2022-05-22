Wear an ISI-marked helmet or cough up to Rs 2,000 fine: Details

According to the latest updates made to the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, the riders can be fined up to Rs 2,000 for wearing an unstrapped helmet or not wearing an ISI-market unit.

In a bid to improve the overall safety of the riders while riding on a two-wheeler, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the Government of India, has updated the Motor Vehicles Act. According to the latest updates made to the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, the riders can be fined up to Rs 2,000 for wearing an unstrapped helmet or not wearing an ISI-market unit.

If the rider is found wearing a helmet with the straps untied, a fine of Rs 1,000 can be charged. Moreover, if a rider wears a helmet that does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, it will attract a challan of Rs 1,000. Thus, wear a correct helmet properly or be ready to shell up to a Rs 2,000 fine.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

According to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, “Every person, above four years of age, driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer by means of straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear.”

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Government will soon make the use of a helmet mandatory for children below the age of 4 years too along with a safety harness. In addition, the new rules have added speed restrictions of up to 40 kmph for a motorcycle carrying a child up to the age of four years as a pillion. These new rules were prescribed in a notification issued on February 15, 2022, and will come into effect next year.

Also Read: 2022 Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.