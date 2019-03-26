Watch Video: Yamaha MT-15 Review | MT’s design and R15’s performance in one nippy package

Yamaha MT-15 was much awaited in the 150cc sports motorcycle segment in India and there is a good reason for it – the YZF R15 V3.0 gained much popularity for its performance, for being a true sports motorcycle, and the MT-15 is a streetfighter version of it. So, there you have it. That's reason enough to expect great things from it. Launched on 15th March, we test rode the MT-15 on Budh International Circuit. To say the least, that race track is rather too large for a tiny 150cc – it is a Formula 1 race track after all. But none the less, it was fun track day and the MT-15 didn't disappoint.

So, how different is it from the R15? For one, there's no fairing so it's lighter, the seat height is slightly lower, riding stance is much relaxed compared to the R15, and the engine responds slightly better in low and mid rpm. In fact, it lacks some punch in the top range which the R15 doesn't. But then that's the point, the MT-15 is meant to suit city riding better.

Watch Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review below:

Moving over to how different is it from the international-spec Yamaha MT-15. It gets conventional forks instead of the USD unit, misses out on an aluminium swingarm for a box type unit, and instead of neon alloy wheels it gets neon highlights on black alloys. All of these changes keep a check on the price. And the price! We'll get to that.

The MT-15 is quite a looker with a split set up for DRLs and a projector headlamp underneath. The lines and edges on it do look good, but the quality on the switchgear isn't at par with the R15 and could have been much better.

Undoubtedly a capable streetfighter, the MT-15 feels very lightweight on the handlebar and does handle very well. Filtering through traffic will be no hassle as the throttle responds well, the gearshifts are smooth and the chassis promises easy flickability.

Price check (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi):

Yamaha MT-15 Rs 1.36 lakh Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 Rs 1.39 lakh Yamaha FZ25 Rs 1.19 lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Rs 97,300

The one unsettling thing about the MT-15 though is the price. It isn't all that cheaper compared to the R15 V3, is substantially higher than the FZ25, and then there are rivals with much smaller price tags. After some laps of the Budh race track, we came back impressed by the MT-15's performance but the price may cause some hindrance in how popular it gets.