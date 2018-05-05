Watch Video: This Bajaj Pulsar 220 modified like a Supermoto will instantly give you some weekend goals!

Over the years, Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the preferred choices of the customisers not just in India but around the world. This time around, the motorcycle is given a pure Supermoto look and at the first glance, you simply cannot tell that this is a Pulsar underneath. The donor bike for this modification is a Bajaj Pulsar 220 and the custom job is done by a customiser Agung Kustian. As already mentioned, just like India, Bajaj Pulsar is a highly popular model and it is loved in India along with many international markets. The said custom job comes from Indonesia. The motorcycle bears very little resemblance with the stock Pulsar 220 as most of the parts have been lifted from different bikes. For instance, the suspension set up is borrowed from Kawasaki’s baby off-roader, the KLX150.

The bash plate is shared with the Honda CRF250. The powertrain of this modified Bajaj Pulsar is untouched. The chassis has been altered in order to change the profile and give required off-road credentials. This modified Bajaj Pulsar 220 also gets an underseat exhaust system and the twin pod unit indeed looks smashing. The bike seems to have been fitted bigger disc brakes at both ends to offer a better stopping power.

Watch the Pulsar Supermoto video here:

The bike also gets a flat supermoto type handlebar. Instead of alloy wheels that come on the stock Bajaj Pulsar 220, this one gets wired wheels that are more durable for off-road scenario. The rims are the same that come on the Kawasaki KLX150 but the tyres are road going and not the knobby ones. The front section has a triangular headlamp that also takes its inspiration from the Kawasaki KLX series. You can also see knuckle guards fitted to protect the hands of the rider from any injuries in case of a crash.

What remains to be seen if someone builds a similar concept in India or we get to something even better. Stay tuned with us as we bring you more such stunning custom jobs from across the world.

Video Source: MotoMahal (YouTube)