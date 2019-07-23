Watch video: Step aside Nicolas Cage, this is the real Ghost Rider!

Motorcycle manufacturers are spending millions on research and development of technology that makes a motorcycle saner and safer (purists find this highly annoying but it is happening anyway). Tech like wheelie control so the bike doesn't pull power wheelies every single time you open the throttle, cornering ABS so you can brake safely in the middle of a corner if required, and then there is also considerable work being done on autonomous riding or self-balancing. For eg, Honda has a motorcycle that can balance itself and one of BMW Motorrad's 1250 GS is capable of riding all on its own. This video, however, has neither of them.

We found a video on the Internet and we must share it with you. A) It's got motorcycles involved and B) It's funny. The poor lad chasing after his own motorcycle is a ridiculous inconvenience to him but we couldn't help snicker for ten minutes straight. True story.

While it's hilarious to watch a motorcycle riding on its own ahead of its rider, not listening to them at all, the balance on these two-wheeled creatures is pretty darn impressive to behold. If a bike's in motion turns out it is rather difficult to even kick down to make it stop. But it did stop. Wide open space on the lake and it goes & hits the truck. (We're not allowed to use such terminology in our writing, but LOL!)

You may also like: Watch Video: Riderless motorcycle riding on its own leaves people stunned

There have been other sightings of motorcycles disobeying their riders and going for a ride on their own. We found a case from France, where a motorcycle is seen riding along for a substantial distance without a rider who presumably fell off at some point before. Click the link above to watch the video.