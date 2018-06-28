Watch video: Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 blazing through traffic: India launch by year-end

If you are a Royal Enfield fan, you must be surely waiting for the company's flagship Continental GT and Interceptor 650 twins to be launched in India. The company has been testing these two motorcycles for quite some time now. While the launch is still a few months away, the bikes have been snapped amid Chennai traffic, the same place where the company is headquartered at. In the video, the two motorcycles can be seen piercing through the traffic and one can also hear the exhaust note, which is not a new thing now. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 made their global debut at 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The two bikes were earlier supposed to be launched in India by mid-2018 but now the launch has been pushed ahead to year end.

Watch the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 video here:

One prime reason for this is that Royal Enfield must be possibly working on quality in order to offer the highest quality on its flagship motorcycles. The new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been fitted with the company's first parallel twin engine that displaces 648cc and is good for churning out 47 bhp of power along with 52 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed unit that gets a slipper clutch as well. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come as standard.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In a country where Royal Enfield motorcycles are more of a trend, the upcoming 650cc cruisers look like a big success. The only thing that remains to be seen is how competitively the company manages to price the bikes for India and this will play a key role. The two motorcycles will be priced in India under Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, these will be a threat to the Harley Davidson Street 750. More details to be unwrapped soon, so stay tuned with us!

What you think should be the price for the Royal Enfield 650 twins? Do let us know in the comments section below!

Video Source: Keralite Roshan (YouTube)