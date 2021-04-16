Watch video! Royal Enfield Hunter 350, next-gen Classic 350 spied again: New details out

While the launch of the new 2021 Royal Enfiled Classic 350 looks a few weeks away, the Hunter 350 is expected to be launched towards the end of this year.

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of bikes and some of them have already been snapped on cam in the recent past. In all certainty, the next launch by the company will be the next-generation 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the latest images have suggested that the bike is in the final stages of testing and is set to enter production soon. Now, very recently, a new video, courtesy Grasholt Vlogs on YouTube has surfaced online in which apart from the new Classic 350, one can see the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 as well. The latter will be more of a roadster and hence, will be a direct rival to the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS that were launched in India sometime back. In the video, you can see that most of the body panels of the two bikes have been wrapped and hence, the exact design details are not visible properly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking of the Hunter 350 first, the bike gets a rounded headlamp upfront with a chrome bezel while the indicators are rectangular-shaped compared to circular units on the new Classic 350. The Hunter will come with a twin-pod instrument cluster and one of the units will house the company’s Tripper Navigation that made its debut on the Meteor 350. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will also get alloy wheels at both ends along with a flatter seat. The bike will get a short exhaust along with an all-black theme for a sporty appearance.

On the other hand, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get new switchgear with rotary styled switches and digital-analog instrument cluster feat. Tripper Navigation, revised seating and more. Both these bikes will come based on the same J-platform as the Meteor 350. The 349cc engine on the Meteor 350 certainly impressed us with its capabilities and expect the two bikes to have similar characteristics. While the launch of the new 2021 Royal Enfiled Classic 350 looks a few weeks away, the Hunter 350 is expected to be launched towards the end of this year.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Video source – Grasholt Vlogs (YouTube)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.