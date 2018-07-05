Watch video: Rider survives miraculously despite head going under truck’s tyre!

You must have come across multiple videos on the internet, which forces one to believe in miracles. Sometimes people are just lucky enough to miss an accident closely and sometimes nothing happens to them even while getting involved in a major mishap. We recently came across a chilling video that shows a two-wheeler rider going through a major accident and still walks away seemingly unhurt. A video is doing rounds on WhatsApp these days in which one can see a two-wheeler rider slipping under a multi-axle container truck. The video seems to have been shot somewhere in South East Asia and starts with a two-wheeler rider riding behind a container truck. In his eagerness to zip past the truck, the rider tries to overtake the truck from the right through a narrow gap. His action soon backfires as he loses his balance once his moped brushes against the edge of the footpath. As soon as he falls, his head comes under the rear tyre of the truck which is quite painful to see.

In such a case where one would have imagined his crushed skull, the rider gets up completely unhurt which is no less than a miracle. He then removes his helmet and walks away like a boss. However, towards the end of the video, he can be seen panicking realising what just happened to him.

Express Drives does not take the responsibility for the authenticity of the video but the video appears to be real. Under any circumstance, if this is true, it's nothing short of a rare miracle that must have left the rider thanking his stars. The possible reasons why the rider left unhurt was that the tyre of the truck must not have gone completely over his head and the helmet used by him must be of good quality. The tyre must have gone over the dome of the helmet, narrowly missing the point where the skull would have been directly affected. This seems to be the only logical reason for this person to have survived such a horrific crash taht could have easily gone south, leading to serious injuries or a fatality.