Watch Video! Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R crosses 160 kmph during testing: Here’s when to expect it in India

The exact power and torque outputs of the inline-four engine on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are yet to be announced. Some rumours, however, suggest that the engine will churn out 59hp of power.

By:Updated: March 16, 2020 1:31:50 PM

The upcoming Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25 is going to be a cracker of a motorcycle. For the uninitiated, the quarter-litre supersports from the Japanese manufacturer will come with an inline four-cylinder engine and hence, it will have an enchanting exhaust note to start off with. Now, very recently, the company has released an introductory video of the motorcycle in which you can see the ZX-25R putting the racetrack on fire and in the process, it can be seen crossing 160 kmph mark in the fifth gear which is certainly impressive for a 250cc bike. The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was globally premiered in October 2019.

Kawasaki Indonesia has announced that the bookings for the upcoming Ninja ZX-25R are now open and the bike will arrive at the dealerships starting 4th April 2020. Price announcement and other detail reveals are expected to happen on the same day. In the promotional video, you can see Kawasaki Racing Team’s World Superbike rider, Jonathan Rea riding the ZX-25R at the Jerez Circuit in Spain.

Watch Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R video here:

The exact power and torque outputs of the inline-four engine are yet to be announced but rumours on the web suggest that the engine will churn out 59hp of peak power. The motor will come mated to a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch will be standard. The bike will get two power modes namely Low and High and will have a traction control system as well. The upcoming Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25 will get an all-LED headlight and taillight along with split-seating. Moreover, the front gets inverted Separate Function Forks along with a horizontal back-link suspension for the rear.

As already mentioned, the pre-bookings for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25 have begun in Indonesia. When it comes to India launch, nothing concrete can be said at the moment due to the high price tag that the bike will demand in terms of a 250cc bike. If Kawasaki sees the bike feasible enough for the Indian market, it should launch it here soon after the launch in global markets. Fingers crossed!

