Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

The upcoming Honda CB Hornet 200R will get all-new bodywork and hence, one can't say the bike will share most of its design with the now-retired CB Hornet 160R. Moreover, the motorcycle will also get premium looking golden finished upside-down forks along with a negative LCD display. Here are more details along with expected price!

By:Updated: Aug 22, 2020 2:02 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will be launching a new premium motorcycle on the 27th August. The company has recently shared a teaser video of the upcoming offering on its social media platforms. Now, the video reveals some interesting and exciting details about the bike including some features that are quite noteworthy. Yesterday, we reported that sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the bike in question will be the more powerful Honda CB Hornet 200R. A few months back, Honda patented the CBF190R for the Indian market and the new model that is slated to launch next week might be based on the same. The teaser video suggests that the bike will come with a similar design language as seen on the CBF190R. Upfront, the bike gets a sharp and aggressive headlamp design and this will be an all-LED unit, the teaser confirms.

Watch Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser video:

There will be all-new bodywork and hence, one can’t say the bike will share most of its design with the now retired CB Hornet 160R. Moreover, the motorcycle will also get premium looking golden finished upside-down forks upfront which is quite a rare feature in this segment. The instrument cluster is also visible in the image and one can see a negative LCD display with an all-digital readout. Coming to the powertrain, the upcoming Honda CB Hornet 200R will most likely get power from an air-cooled engine and gearbox is expected to be a six-speed unit. Power figures are a mystery at the moment but we are expecting a figure of close to 20 hp.

Talking of expected price, the Honda CB Hornet 200R will likely be launched at a price of a little over Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).  The bike will go up against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and also the KTM Duke 200 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

