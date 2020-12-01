Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

John Abraham seems to be more of a superbike lover as his garage includes most of these. Some of the other bikes in his garage are Yamaha YZF-R1, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Ducati Panigale V4, MV Agusta F3 800 among many.

If there is one actor in the whole of Bollywood whose love for superbikes is widely renowned, then it has to be John Abraham. John’s biker personality further got accentuated after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom in which he was seen playing the character of a thief who used to carry out high-profile robberies on a mighty Suzuki Hayabusa. The actor regularly shows his love for bikes on social media and the latest post on John’s Instagram handle comes in which he is expressing his happiness after buying a brand new 2020 BMW S1000RR superbike. John Abraham is calling his latest prized possession his ‘new sweet child’. In an earlier post, Johan Abraham shared a picture in which his bikes were lined up in different colours and the actor captioned the picture as ‘My Candy Shop’.

Now, talking of the latest bike that entered John Abraham’s garage (that can make anyone envy), the new BMW S1000RR draws power from a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 203 hp and 113 Nm. The bike is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India and is one of the best litre-class superbikes to ever exist.

John Abraham seems to be more of a superbike lover as his garage includes most of these. Some of the other bikes in his garage are Yamaha YZF-R1, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Ducati Panigale V4, MV Agusta F3 800 among many. John Abraham’s last release on the silver screen was ‘Pagalpanti’ that was released towards the end of last year. His upcoming movies include Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack.

