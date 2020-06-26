Watch Video: AMB 001 – Aston Martin’s first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

The upcoming AMB 001 would cost close to Rs 1 crore and in case you are wondering why such an astonishing price for a motorcycle, think of it as the cheapest Aston Martin you can park in your garage! Here is what all makes it special.

Motorcycle enthusiasts have been anxiously waiting for Aston Martin’s first-ever motorcycle that has been named AMB 001 as of now. The company has started testing the said model and the test mule has been snapped very recently at the Pau-Arnos circuit in France. The upcoming AMB 001 has been spotted with Aston Martin Camo livery in order to keep some of the key details a mystery. The latest test through which the bike was seen putting the racetrack on fire in a video uploaded by none other than Aston Martin is being done to approve the ergonomics and the riding dynamics of the motorcycle. The AMB 001 was first unveiled in 2019 and the reason why you don’t see any headlight or registration plate on it is due to the fact that this bike is meant for the track only. Powering the upcoming AMB 001 will be a turbocharged, V-twin engine that will be good for producing a maximum power output of 180hp.

Watch the AMB 001 in action in this video:

Only 100 units of the AMB 001 will be made and the same is being developed by Aston Martin in association with Brough Superior. Deliveries for the AMB 001 will commence by the end of this year. Post testing, the AMB 001 will hit the production lines at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. In terms of pricing, the upcoming AMB 001 will come with a price tag of 1,08,000 Euros that translates to close to Rs 1 crore. Yes, Rs 1 crore, no typos or errors there! After all, the proud owner will be getting a supersport carrying an Aston Martin badge. In case you are wondering this is too much for a motorcycle, well, you may think of it at the same time this way. The AMB 001 will be the cheapest Aston Martin you can park in your garage!

Stay tuned for more such updates! Let us know what do you think about the AMB 001? Would you buy it if the money permits?

