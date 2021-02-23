Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

So, Royal Enfield is currently working on not one, not two, but three 650cc motorcycles. Check out the three bikes in action in the video below!

Source: Royal Bangalorean Raj (YouTube)

 

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of models including its flagship 650cc cruiser. The said model has been snapped a number of times in the recent past and for us, it is one of the bikes to eagerly look forward to. Now, very recently, three new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes have been captured doing high-speed runs. A YouTube channel named Royal Bangalorean Raj recently uploaded a video in which one can see the three bikes in action and this should certainly spark much excitement among Royal Enfield fans and loyalists. First is the flagship cruiser that you must have already in the previously leaked pictures and videos. Another one seems to be a different version of the said model while the third one appears to be more of a roadster. Speculations on the web have been suggesting that these bikes will come as the Meteor 650 and the Classic 650. According to the video, the three bikes were doing speeds of 120-130 kmph ‘effortlessly’.

Watch Video: Three new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes in action!

The two bikes as seen in the video have a similar styling as the Meteor 350 and hence, we won’t be surprised if the Meteor 650 rumour actually turns out to be true. Just like the Meteor 350, the said models also have forward set footpegs. While one of the models sport dual chrome exhausts, the other one can be seen with blacked-out units. Now, the third model that gets a more retro classic-like styling has a more upright riding position and the same might arrive as the Classic 650.

The 650cc platform has a lot of scope & potential and Royal Enfield seems to be working on spawning more models out of the same. The company is currently targeting launching a new bike every quarter and hence, the launch of new 650cc bikes isn’t looking very far. More details on the new models expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Video source – Royal Bangalorean Raj (YouTube)

