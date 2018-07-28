Watch: Retro video of old Jawa bikes offroad testing in Mysore: Why they were such a threat for Royal Enfields’ of the past

The return of Jawa Motorcycles has been one of the most talked about things in 2018, the root of which began when Mahindra acquired the Jawa brand. Skip forward to more recent times, where Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to address the question as to when Jawa was expected to launch in India, his reply as you can see below assured that the brand would make footfall in India in the latter half of 2018.

It's no secret that Mahindra has been trying, with moderate success, to make headway into the booming Indian two-wheeler market, with the interest in Jawa’s return peaking this would seem like the perfect moment for exactly that. As we are to understand, Mahindra has already begun the manufacture of Jawa motorcycles out of their Pitampura Plant, once launched the retro cruiser will once again take on the Royal Enfield segment, re-sparking a battle that came to a premature ending in 1996 when the Ideal Jawa factory in Mysore was shut down. Considering that all of this took place more than two decades ago, we thought we’d give you a refresher of what exactly what Jawa motorcycles were all about.

Jawa motorcycles came to India through a firm by the name of Ideal Jawa, founded by Rustom and Farrokh Irani. The motorcycles were wildly popular for their on-off road heritage, interchangeable front and rear tyres and signature trick Kickstarter that doubled a gear lever. Their popularity and the growing demand led the Iranis’ to set up a factory for their manufacture in Mysore.

The Jawas soon became famous for their ability to go anywhere, and quickly. In fact, they even did some time on in the Indian motorcycle racing circuits as well as the rally tracks at the hands of names like Fariborz Irani, CK Chinappa, and Somendar Singh. This video showing the Jawa on test in Mysore is testament to what made these bikes so cool and earned them a reputation for being rugged, simple, and almost unbreakable.