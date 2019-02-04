Watch out KTM Duke 125! Yamaha MT-15 launch on March 15: R15’s Streetfighter sibling confirmed

It’s confirmed! Yamaha India will launch the MT-15 in on the 15th March 2019. The smallest sibling from Yamaha’s MT stable, the MT-15 will be largely based around the Yamaha’s R15s VVA 19 hp motor and its signature Delta-box chassis. Sources close to the development suggest that the MT-15 will be part of a glitzy launch event held in Delhi’s Buddh International Circuit. For those of you who have been following Express Drives, you might have noticed that we have been talking about the launch of the MT since the FZ launch. At the time our sources had indicated that Yamaha was contemplating the launch and had settled for the first quarter of the year.

For those of you who are unfamiliar to the MT brand, Yamaha’s MT motorcycles, are largely based on their R-brand counterparts sans the fairing. Like the R15, the MT15 is based around a similar mechanical setup as the India-spec R15 with one minor change to the swing-arm. In the MT-15 the aluminium swingarm from R15 will be switched out for a box-type one. This could be to ensure that Yamaha can price it well under the R15. In comparison to the R15 riding, ergonomics are slightly more laid back on the MT so as to improve comfort inside the confines of the city. The sharp edgy design will certainly, catch the eyes of first-time bike buyers and we wouldn’t be surprised if the MT outsells its 150cc R sibling. Especially considering that the 19.3 hp, 15 Nm torque motor will stay unchanged. This will put the MT in direct competition with the Duke 125 although, on paper, it seems to have it down to rights.

Considering, that Yamaha is in the process of firming up a safety on their present range of vehicles based on upcoming safety norms it is likely that the MT-15 will get dual-channel ABS. Pricing is likely to be slightly under that of the R15 which means we can expect a price tag of Rs 1.2 lakh at introduction.