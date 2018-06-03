Watch: Madcap motorcyclist rides dirt bike across Lake Como, Italy’s third largest lake

Riding a motorcycle at speeds of about 75 km/h isn't exactly frightening but do that on a surface that isn't meant for a bike at all, for example water, things get more interesting. And I presume for the rider, the feat must be gut-wrenching. But Luca Colombo was up for the adventure astride his Suzuki 450. He's actually set a new world record of the most distance ridden across on freshwater. But there isn't such a category in place yet, although if people continue to do stuff like this - it will be.

Luca rode his dirt bike across the third largest freshwater lake in Italy, Lake Como last year but the video of the daredevilry is here now and we thought it'd be nice to share.

The Suzuki 450 was fitted with custom built ski shaped fixtures around the front and rear wheel so as to maintain balance and retain momentum. It took Luca over five minutes to cross the lake which is 5.4 km across at a speed of 75 km/h.

A bit on the same line, actually a lot cooler than this, was Robbie Maddison's pipe dream when the nut rode the ocean waves on a dirt dike. Well, he is one of the most popular stunt riders in the world.

From scaling the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, to jumping Tower Bridge in London, to riding a modified motocross bike across water, Maddo has always pushed the boundaries.

"That was the most complicated one I've ever done on a motorcycle. It was scary!" is what Maddison says of the feat. "There are moments in time where you realise you're in completely the wrong place at the wrong time. That's the closest I've ever been to feeling that!"