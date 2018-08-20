Watch: Horrific video shows why people shouldn’t ride two-wheelers with kids!

We at Express Drives usually choose not to look at the ever-growing pile of viral videos that usually land up on our desk every week. Every now and then, however, one such video emerges that is so wrong on so many levels, that it becomes almost a responsibility that we address the issue. In doing so, we try to ensure that we do our part in educating motorists in the nation as to the risks that we take every day. A perfect example of such a video is the one that you see below, and while it does have a more or less happy ending, it is thanks to stellar luck and nothing more considering that almost every action in the video deserves a Darwinian award.

The video starts with what appears to be a regular day on an Indian highway, in essence, chaos. Traffic is moving arbitrarily as is usually the case. A Toyota Etios is in the middle lane, with a slow-moving truck blocking the right lane. The video is being recorded from the dash cam of a car behind the incident, who seemed to be the only sensible person on the road at the time sticking to the middle lane, not making particularly rash moves. Up until this point, the leftmost lane was empty sans a lone rider on a Honda Activa (incidentally, also without a helmet). This is the point where things took a drastic turn for the worse, the Polo made a quick switch to the left lane and made a pass on the Etios in the middle lane. At this very moment, a Pulsar appears from the leftmost lane and despite all three occupants on the bike not wearing even the slightest semblance of safety gear, they seemed to be in a tearing hurry. The bike pushed itself into the remaining gap without noticing the slow-moving Honda Activa in front and crashes into it head-on. The impact knocked off the rider and the pillion, but the baby somehow managed to stay planted where s/he was on the tank of the motorcycle which then continued on the highway with the baby on the tank. Through what can only be defined as an extraordinary act of God, the motorcycle which was now riderless continued down the highway with moving vehicles coming to a rest on the soft grass in the divider and the baby came out uninjured.

Watch: Horrific video shows why people shouldn’t ride two-wheelers with kids!

The video exemplifies how callous we are as parents with our children. For one, three people on a motorcycle is bad, but unfortunately, we see it too often to be perturbed by this. We aren’t surprised that none of them is wearing helmets either. The part that we want really to change either by a strong change in thought process, or administrative reform to ensure that children below a certain age should not be allowed on a ride on motorcycles so as to avoid compounding situations with recklessness of this level!