Watch Delhi Traffic cop sings rap song to raise helmet awareness

In order to raise awareness for traffic rules, Sandeep Shahi, the head constable in the Road Safety Cell of Delhi Traffic Police has adopted a unique approach. Instead of issuing a fine to the offenders, he sings rap songs to them, laced with road safety slangs and also distributes helmets to those not wearing them. Shahi has been doing this for the last four years. His wife got into an accident 6 years ago and since then, he has dedicated his life to raising awareness for traffic rules. He said that though his wife got better, many people succumb to head injuries in road accidents across India.

His rap song, which went viral on the internet is inspired by Apna Time Ayega from the movie Gully Boy. Shahi told The Indian Express that though he is not a singer or a poet, he sings rap songs because this genre is what today's youth relate to. Four years ago, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Shahi distributed helmets to women who were visiting their brothers, at Madhuban Chowk under the 'Suraksha Bandhan' awareness campaign.

#WATCH Delhi: Sandeep Shahi, Head Constable Traffic Police, spreads awareness about road safety & traffic rules by singing rap songs pic.twitter.com/EMNl5zxmWj — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Shahi said that policemen like him, in their line of work, see bodies every day, take them to the hospital. He added that as per National Crime Records Bureau data, 413 people die in accidents across the country every day and that he wants to reduce the same. In additon to raising awareness in Delhi, he said that he also organises similar drives back in his hometown of Deopura in Bihar.

In order to raise awareness on traffic rules, Shahi, every month, sets aside Rs 2,000. On festivals, he increases this to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and invests the same in buying helmets. Many people have lauded for his efforts and thank him for the same. It is because of such men and women in our society that we as a nation are now slowly becoming aware of traffic rules. However, there is still a long way for us to go. Express Drives requests all its readers to obey traffic rules and wear a helmet every time they ride a two-wheeler