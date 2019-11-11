Scooters with the highest warranty in India: Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, Hero Destini and more

Scooters have started taking over the 2-wheeler numbers in India. Every month it is a tussle between the Activa and the Splendor for the top selling vehicle honours. It is a simple logic. Motorcycles come with gear and you might end up stalling them in traffic if you aren't attentive. Plus the chore of leveraging the clutch. Scooters have the twist and go convenience. This being said, those who have been riding motorcycles for years might not be as comfortable with a scooter. At least, I am not. However, I have a separate set of reasons for not liking automatic scooters and that's a story for another day! For the moment, I cannot refute the advantages a scooter brings to the table. For example, carrying groceries under the seat is a lot cooler as well as safer way than hanging them on the handle. Don't ask me how I know this? All married men do. Sigh!

Truth be told, most modern day scooters feel nearly the same to ride. So, it all boils down to the price and features on offer. A recent research showed that majority of the crowd prefers a vehicle with a higher warranty. So, we have got down to compiling a list of the Indian scooters that offer the highest warranty. This one is in the descending order.

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI

Six years. Yes, that's the warranty that the Honda Activa BS-VI comes with. Out of this, three years is the standard warranty while the rest is part of an extended commitment. However, for the latter one needs to pay. The amount is nominal if you consider the additional three years of warranty - around Rs 800 in all. We are awaiting the exact amount though from Honda. This is currently the highest offered on any scooter or motorcycle in India. There also is the fact that Honda is the only one here that offers a BS-VI scooter. The other Honda scooters have a two year warranty and one can extend it to three additional years for a nominal amount, bringing the tally to five years in all. One can choose to avail just one, two or three year extended warranty on their products. Honda currently has the Activa, Activa i, Cliq, Grazia, Aviator, Dio and Activa 125 BS-IV as well as BS-VI on sale in India. This extended warranty is transferable to the subsequent owners.

TVS scooters

All TVS scooters come with a five year warranty or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. In fact, the motorcycles too get this scheme. TVS introduced this scheme a couple of years ago. In fact, earlier extended warranty of three years was given under the name of Assurance. Under this, a customer was assured of free repairs including labour charges on specific parts. Consumables aren't covered under this though. Assurance was priced at 58paisa/km. The current range of TVS scooters starts from Scooty Pep+ and includes the Scooty Zest, Jupiter, Wego and Ntorq 125. One can transfer the warranty to the second owner too.

Hero scooters

All Hero scooters now come with a five year warranty. In fact, Hero was one of the first manufacturers to offer a five year warranty on all its products, way back in 2013. The scooters have a 50,000km cap on the warranty. Hero urges its customers to bring their vehicles to the authorised workshop for service and repairs. This along with the fact that the damaged part wasn't part of any accident or misuse are the only conditions to avail warranty. The current range of Hero MotoCorp scooters include the Pleasure, Pleasure+, Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Duet and Destini 125. One can transfer the warranty to the second owner as well.

Vespa and Aprilia scooters

The Vespa range of scooters get a two year standard warranty as per the website. However, we have been told by Vespa India now that the website is yet to be updated. Currently, all Vespa as well as Aprilia scooters in India stand to gain from a five year warranty or 60,000km whichever is earlier. This warranty is also transferable to the second owner and thereon. Vespa assures a protection from rising repair costs in the future. Parts and labour for the affected part are covered under warranty is a given under this scheme. The Vespa scooters in India include the Notte, Urban Cub, 125 and 150cc VXL. As far as Aprilia is concerned, the scooters are the Storm 125, SR 150 and SR 125.

Yamaha scooters

Yamaha scooters come with a two years or 24,000km warranty. One can extend it to three years/36,000km post the expiry of the standard warranty. It is called Yamaha Protection Plus. If you opt to extend the warranty within 90 days of purchase of the vehicle, you get it for Rs 555. A slight delay in availing the extended warranty, say up to the sixth month of purchase of the vehicle will cost you Rs 100 more. Anything post six months and Rs 777 will be charged for the extended warranty. This is also transferable, however Yamaha India will charge the new customer Rs 100. Yamaha's range of scooters in India include the Ray ZR, Ray-Z, Alpha, Ray ZR Street Rally and Fascino.

Suzuki scooters

Suzuki offers the standard warranty of two years. However, there is an option to extend it to three additional years by paying a nominal fee. We are still awaiting details on what the latter is. Suzuki India has the Access as well as Burgman Street scooters now on offer. Both of these are 125cc scooters. Suzuki has a 24,000km cap for the two year warranty. A customer must ensure that they carry out all four free, four paid and one bonus free services from authorised dealerships and get these marked on the service book. The extended warranty is provided by a third party and not through Suzuki directly. Suzuki is yet to let us know if the warranty can be transferred or not.

So, which scooter will you be picking up next based on it's warranty? Do let us know on our social media channels.