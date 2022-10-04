EV Sales September 2022: WardWizard Innovations and Mobility sold 4,261 electric two-wheelers in September 2022, registering a 70 per cent growth in sales. The company is also expanding its reach in the global markets.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, an EV maker which sells electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced its sales figures for the month of September 2022. Last month, the company sold 4,261 electric two-wheelers in India, registering a 70 per cent growth in sales. In the same period last year, its EV sales stood at 2,500 units.

Moreover, when compared on an MoM basis, WardWizard recorded a massive 146 per cent growth in sales as in August 2022, the company managed to sell 1,729 electric two-wheelers. It is worth mentioning that with the ease of supply chain issues, WardWizard has clocked 8,448 units of sales in Q2 of FY23, translating into a growth of 55 per cent over Q2 of FY22, when the company sold 5,446 units of electric two-wheelers.

Speaking on the sales performance for the month of September, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “With the festive cheer around and positive customer sentiments, there is robust demand in the market. As the infrastructure for electric mobility continues to improve coupled with a better supply chain, we are witnessing high demand for our products across all our touchpoints.”

He further added “Backed by the festive season and the continuous need for personal mobility, we are further expecting strong retail. Solidifying our presence not only in the domestic but even in the global markets, we have already begun sales of our electric two-wheelers in Nepal in September and exploring new opportunities in other global markets. Looking at the current market potential, we are optimistic that the market is going to sustain the momentum.”

