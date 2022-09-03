EV Sales August 2022: WardWizard Innovations and Mobility sold 1,729 electric two-wheelers in August 2022, registering a 13 per cent decline in sales. The company is also planning to go global soon.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, an EV maker which sells electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced its sales figures for the month of August 2022. Last month, the company sold 1,729 electric two-wheelers in India, registering a 13 per cent decline in sales. In the same period last year, its EV sales stood at 2,001 units.

Moreover, when compared on an MoM basis, WardWizard recorded a 29 per cent decline in sales as in July 2022, the company managed to sell 2,458 electric two-wheelers. It is worth mentioning that the EV maker sold 12,454 EVs from April-August 2022. This records a 158 per cent growth over the same period of the previous fiscal year when it sold 4,835 units of EVs.

Speaking on the sales performance for August 2022, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “The industry is growing faster than ever as more states are coming up with policies to minimize carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility. We at WardWizard are simultaneously strengthening our presence with additional touchpoints across the nation.”

He further added, “We will shortly begin operating our business operations in Nepal as the demand for EVs grows globally. The festival season has already begun and we are witnessing more inquiries across our dealerships. And therefore, are anticipating a solid sales performance supported by our robust product portfolio.”

