Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

For every user who uploads his or her vaccination certificate, Vogo will also donate Rs 100 to ‘Activate 50 Hospitals fund’.

By:June 11, 2021 1:20 PM

 

Vogo that happens to be one of India’s largest two-wheeler rental companies has started a new initiative called ‘GoSafe’. Under this, Vogo will offer free rides worth Rs 300 to people who get vaccinated. In order to avail the free rides, the user will have to upload their full or partial vaccination certificate on the Vogo app. Moreover, the company is enabling users to login to CoWin and book their vaccination slots right from the Vogo app. The brand says that for every user who uploads his or her vaccination certificate, Vogo will also donate Rs 100 to ‘Activate 50 Hospitals fund’, a project that is started by Pranitha Subhash Foundation & Good Scout, a consortium of entrepreneurs, social welfare groups and various philanthropists to identify and activate 50 defunct hospitals across India and provide them the required medical infrastructure to treat Covid-19 patients free of cost.

The company says that it has already committed Rs 8 lakhs to the fund. Vogo has also started a campaign where over 1,000 Vogo scooters across Bengaluru and Hyderabad will get funky and eye-catching stickers urging people to get a jab. The sticker campaign is also being replicated online across Facebook and Instagram. Vaccine hesitancy is one of the big challenges today globally, especially when it comes to Covid-19. The company says that in India, around 62% of people indicated their unwillingness to take a jab when the vaccination program started in January 2021, as per a survey by the Local Circles. The second wave of Covid-19 has brought this number down, however, as many as 23% of people are still not willing to get vaccinated.

Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and CEO, Vogo said that at a time when it’s critical for everyone to get vaccinated, a large number of people are still not sure about getting a jab. He added that ‘GoSafe’ is a small effort from Vogo’s side to encourage and incentivize people to get vaccinated and beat Covid-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants

Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Benelli's first electric motorcycle? Chinese sister company unveils QJ7000D with 100-km range

Benelli's first electric motorcycle? Chinese sister company unveils QJ7000D with 100-km range

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 June 2021 waiting period: City-wise details explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 June 2021 waiting period: City-wise details explained