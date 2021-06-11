Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

For every user who uploads his or her vaccination certificate, Vogo will also donate Rs 100 to ‘Activate 50 Hospitals fund’.

Vogo that happens to be one of India’s largest two-wheeler rental companies has started a new initiative called ‘GoSafe’. Under this, Vogo will offer free rides worth Rs 300 to people who get vaccinated. In order to avail the free rides, the user will have to upload their full or partial vaccination certificate on the Vogo app. Moreover, the company is enabling users to login to CoWin and book their vaccination slots right from the Vogo app. The brand says that for every user who uploads his or her vaccination certificate, Vogo will also donate Rs 100 to ‘Activate 50 Hospitals fund’, a project that is started by Pranitha Subhash Foundation & Good Scout, a consortium of entrepreneurs, social welfare groups and various philanthropists to identify and activate 50 defunct hospitals across India and provide them the required medical infrastructure to treat Covid-19 patients free of cost.

The company says that it has already committed Rs 8 lakhs to the fund. Vogo has also started a campaign where over 1,000 Vogo scooters across Bengaluru and Hyderabad will get funky and eye-catching stickers urging people to get a jab. The sticker campaign is also being replicated online across Facebook and Instagram. Vaccine hesitancy is one of the big challenges today globally, especially when it comes to Covid-19. The company says that in India, around 62% of people indicated their unwillingness to take a jab when the vaccination program started in January 2021, as per a survey by the Local Circles. The second wave of Covid-19 has brought this number down, however, as many as 23% of people are still not willing to get vaccinated.

Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and CEO, Vogo said that at a time when it’s critical for everyone to get vaccinated, a large number of people are still not sure about getting a jab. He added that ‘GoSafe’ is a small effort from Vogo’s side to encourage and incentivize people to get vaccinated and beat Covid-19.

