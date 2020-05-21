Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Vogo is also distributing sanitization kits to their customers which includes hand sanitizer, gloves, solutions to sanitize the bike and a cleaning cloth. People will also be able to extend the bike rental service online.

Vogo, a scooter and bike rental service provider, has announced the launch of its operations in Bangalore, Karnataka. The company has further announced that it will home deliver sanitized bikes to those who are unable to come to pick up them from the docking stations. The company will be opening 50 additional docking stations in the city.

As part of this initiative, Vogo has also increased the rental duration of the two-wheelers that they are offering to its customers. To further ensure that customers get sanitized two-wheelers, the company as a process sanitizes all of its vehicles with anti-microbial solutions before handing over the bikes to users.

The company is also distributing sanitization kits to their customers which includes hand sanitizer, gloves, solutions to sanitize the bike and a cleaning cloth. People will also be able to extend the bike rental service online.

Keeping in mind the new guidelines and parameters issued by the government, safety has become one of the primary requirements for daily commuters across the world. Considering this and how social distancing is a key step to minimalize the COVID effect, with our newly launched services, we aim to help our customers in resuming their life by offering safe and convenient options,” Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, VOGO said.

“Not only people’s interest in renting two-wheelers has gone up, but the renewal of subscriptions for longer periods has also seen a surge. In just seven days, 50% of our customers have booked for renewal and 30% of them have ordered for delivery to home,” he added.

Vogo is headquartered in Bengaluru, providing two-wheeler rentals to over 25 lakh users across India. It is backed by marquee investors like LGT Lightstone, Matrix Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, Kalaari and Ola.

