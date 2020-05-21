Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Vogo is also distributing sanitization kits to their customers which includes hand sanitizer, gloves, solutions to sanitize the bike and a cleaning cloth. People will also be able to extend the bike rental service online.

By:Updated: May 21, 2020 1:49:22 PM

vogo bike rental bengaluru

Vogo, a scooter and bike rental service provider, has announced the launch of its operations in Bangalore, Karnataka. The company has further announced that it will home deliver sanitized bikes to those who are unable to come to pick up them from the docking stations. The company will be opening 50 additional docking stations in the city.

As part of this initiative, Vogo has also increased the rental duration of the two-wheelers that they are offering to its customers. To further ensure that customers get sanitized two-wheelers, the company as a process sanitizes all of its vehicles with anti-microbial solutions before handing over the bikes to users.

The company is also distributing sanitization kits to their customers which includes hand sanitizer, gloves, solutions to sanitize the bike and a cleaning cloth. People will also be able to extend the bike rental service online.

Keeping in mind the new guidelines and parameters issued by the government, safety has become one of the primary requirements for daily commuters across the world. Considering this and how social distancing is a key step to minimalize the COVID effect, with our newly launched services, we aim to help our customers in resuming their life by offering safe and convenient options,” Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, VOGO said.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

“Not only people’s interest in renting two-wheelers has gone up, but the renewal of subscriptions for longer periods has also seen a surge. In just seven days, 50% of our customers have booked for renewal and 30% of them have ordered for delivery to home,” he added.

Vogo is headquartered in Bengaluru, providing two-wheeler rentals to over 25 lakh users across India. It is backed by marquee investors like LGT Lightstone, Matrix Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, Kalaari and Ola.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

Royal Enfield recalls 15,000+ Himalayans, Continental GT 650s & Interceptors: Here's why

Royal Enfield recalls 15,000+ Himalayans, Continental GT 650s & Interceptors: Here's why

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased: Unveil on May 27

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased: Unveil on May 27

New Volvo XC60, V40, S90 in India won't go faster than this speed now with a limiter

New Volvo XC60, V40, S90 in India won't go faster than this speed now with a limiter

Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Skoda Karoq, Superb and Rapid BS6 launch on May 26: Price, specs, features

Skoda Karoq, Superb and Rapid BS6 launch on May 26: Price, specs, features

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

Eagerly waiting for Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? It's already on sale but with a twist!

Eagerly waiting for Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? It's already on sale but with a twist!

Toyota Harrier based Venza hybrid SUV revealed: What to expect

Toyota Harrier based Venza hybrid SUV revealed: What to expect

ReadyAssist roadside assistance readying subscription plan: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR entry soon

ReadyAssist roadside assistance readying subscription plan: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR entry soon

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown