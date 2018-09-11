Virat Kohli is Hero MotoCorp’s new brand ambassador: Innings to start with Xtreme 200R

Hero MotoCorp today announced that it has signed in Indian cricket team Captain, Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. The announcement comes at a crucial time as Hero MotoCorp is looking to launch new products in order to maintain its leadership position, which is being chased fast by Honda. The new contract joins two names together with one thing in common, the No. 1 tag. Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest two-wheeler seller and Virat Kohli is the world's No. 1 batsman on the ranking charts.

As per the company announcement, the campaign featuring Virat will start tomorrow across digital, TV, print and outdoor platforms. The first vehicle from Hero MotoCorp to be used in these commercials will be the recently launched Xtreme 200R. The motorcycle marks the entry of the company in the 200 cc segment, where it has been absent till date. The only motorcycle it sold in the whereabouts of this segment was the Karizma, which has grown old and hasn't been able to retain consumer interest. The Xtreme 200R is priced at Rs 89,900, ex-showroom, Delhi. At its price, the bike is in the price-segment of smaller 160-180 cc bikes, making it a good upgrade for buyers from the 100-125 cc commuter segment.

Watch our video review of Hero Xtreme 200R

The Hero Xtreme 200R is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine developing 18.3 ps of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The motorcycle offers a good balance between rider comfort and sporty performance, which makes it ideal for daily usage. In safety terms, the motorcycle offers an optional single-channel ABS, which prevents the front wheel from locking under hard or sudden braking.

This isn't the first time the company has signed a cricketer as its brand ambassador as in its erstwhile form as Hero Honda, the company had signed Sourav Ganguly to represent them. Later, it also signed Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan as its brand ambassadors.