Vinod Dasari steps down as Royal Enfield CEO

B Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield. Effective August 18, he will be inducted as a whole-time director on the board of Eicher Motors and will take charge as executive director - Royal Enfield.

By:Updated: Aug 13, 2021 8:04 AM
Vinod K Dasari has stepped down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield and as executive director on the board of Eicher Motors with effect from August 13.

Dasari’s decision to move on is to dedicate time and energy to pursue his passion and ambition in affordable healthcare. He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities.

Speaking about his time at Royal Enfield, and his decision to move on, Dasari, said, “It has been a very memorable ride over the last two years and more at Royal Enfield. From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic to launching several digital-oriented solutions; from growing non-motorcycle revenues to expanding substantially outside India, we’ve had an amazing journey as an organisation, and I am happy to have been a part of this. I have decided to move on, so I can dedicatedly follow a personal passion that has been close to me for many years now.

B Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield. Effective August 18, he will be inducted as a whole-time director on the board of Eicher Motors and will take charge as executive director – Royal Enfield. Govind has been the chief operating officer at Royal Enfield since 2013.

Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors, said, “Vinod has made significant contributions to the organisation. Right from his unwavering focus on customer-facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new services and solutions-oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and a half. I wish Vinod the very best as he leaves us to pursue a project that is close to his heart.”

Speaking about Govind’s new role, Siddhartha Lal said, “Govind has spent more than 23 years across Royal Enfield and Eicher Motors. He brings on board an astute understanding of the industry, with strong technical know-how, combined with a sharp strategic outlook and operational excellence. Govind has led several turnkey projects for Royal Enfield and has been instrumental in growing and expanding our manufacturing facilities, in bringing a paradigm shift in our product quality, delivery and development process, and in setting up our two state-of-the-art technology centres in India and the UK.”

