Vimal Sumbly steps down as Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director

Vimal Sumbly has officially resigned from the position of Managing Director of Triumph Motorcycles India. Sumbly had actively been instrumental in establishing and expanding Triumph's presence in the country. According to a recent Carandbike report, 1 August was Sumbly's last day Triumph Motorcycles India. The report further states that Shoeb Farooq, who had been leading the Triumph's Sales and Dealer Development, will be taking over as Triumph India MD. Sumbly took over as the British brand's India MD in 2013 and elevated Triumph as the second largest premium motorcycle brand in India, after Harley-Davidson.

It is not confirmed yet as to where would Vimal Sumbly be heading to now. But if speculations are to be believed, he might move to Harley-Davidson as head of India operations. The American motorcycle manufacturer recently announced its future plans, showcasing three new motorcycle concepts that will be officially introduced in 2020. These concepts also include Harley's first ever adventure motorcycle.

Besides the three concepts, Harley-Davidson is also working on an all-electric platform called Livewire, along with promising a 250-500cc motorcycle specifically for the Asian markets in collaboration with an Indian partner.

Also read: Harley-Davidson announces 250cc-500cc lightweight motorcycle for India: Three new ‘unconventional’ bikes revealed

Harley's announcement on a small displacement motorcycle would be a bit like Triumph-Bajaj collaboration to develop small displacement motorcycles of 250-500cc. Although, it isn't known yet which Indian manufacturer Harley will collaborate with.

Also read: Rajiv Bajaj’s Harley-Davidson 250 cc bike ‘pipsqueak’ remark! How he could be right about the iconic American bikemaker’s plans

The Triumph-Bajaj tie-up was announced under Vimal Sumbly's tenure and new motorcycles in the 250-500cc segment will hit the market by late 2019. Before taking over as Triumph India MD, Sumbly was National Sales Manager, Bajaj Auto, in 2006 and then General Manager, Sales in 2013 following which he moved to Triumph India.